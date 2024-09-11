Nottingham Forest are back in Premier League action this weekend as they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool, but Nuno Espirito Santo has suffered an injury blow to his squad leading up to the game.

It has been a decent start to the new season for the Reds, as they are unbeaten in their opening three league games, but a trip to face Liverpool will be a strong test for the club.

Nottingham Forest news

Forest brought in 11 new players during the summer, as Espirito Santo and the board looked to put together a squad that can avoid being in another relegation battle and push towards a mid-table finish.

Nottingham Forest's summer signings Elliot Anderson Newcastle Morato Benfica Nikola Milenkovic Fiorentina Ramon Sosa CA Talleres David Carmo FC Porto Jota Silva Vit. Guimaraes Marko Stamenic Red Star Calos Miguel Corinthians Eric da Silva Moreira FC St. Pauli James Ward-Prowse West Ham Alex Moreno Aston Villa

The transfer window is now firmly shut until January, but the club’s best bit of business may still come. It has been reported that Forest are hoping to progress in contract talks with Morgan Gibbs-White this season. The Premier League side is hoping to tie down the midfielder to a new deal that would see him at the top of the club’s pay scale after Newcastle United and Aston Villa made “tentative” enquiries during the summer.

As well as looking to tie Gibbs-White down to a new contract, Nottingham Forest are also keeping an eye on Dylan Watret of Ayr United. They were believed to be among the Premier League clubs watching the right-back in his recent outing against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Forest were joined by fellow Premier League side Arsenal in watching Watret, while there were also representatives from clubs in the Scottish Premiership. But the focus now will be on the upcoming league game, and ahead of it, Forest have suffered an injury blow.

Nottingham Forest player suffers injury on international duty

As relayed by Sport Witness, Cote D’Ivoire manager Emerse Fae revealed ahead of their game against Chad in the African Cup of Nations qualifier that Nottingham Forest defender Willy Boly was to miss the match through injury.

Boly, who has been described as a “unit” by his former teammate Pacal Estrada, has been capped 23 times for the Ivory Coast and was called up to represent his nation once again in this international break. The £40,000-a-week defender didn’t feature in the country’s game against Zambia as he was left out of the squad, and this report goes on to state that tests were carried out and Boly has suffered a calf injury in training.

Fae told reporters ahead of Ivory Coast’s game: “Regarding the absence of Willy Boly, I will simply explain to you: he was unfortunately injured in training just before our match against Chad.

“Examinations revealed a calf injury, and he is therefore unavailable. He returned to the club to recover.”

The uncertainty remains as to how long the defender is going to be out for, as the 33-year-old has featured in two of the club’s opening three league games, starting against Bournemouth and then coming on for the final minute against Southampton before he failed to appear against Wolverhampton Wanderers, his former club.