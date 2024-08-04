Amid a busy transfer window, Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to continue their summer business by signing a potential future star ahead of Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Since easing any PSR concerns through the sales of Oriel Mangala and Moussa Niakhate at the start of the summer, Forest have been busy on the incoming front. Those at the City Ground have welcomed the likes of Nikola Milenkovic, Elliot Anderson and, most recently, Portuguese winger Jota Silva in an attacking addition for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Welcoming the winger, Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson told the club's official website: “We can see how excited Jota is to continue his career journey beyond Portugal where he has enjoyed such a strong period in the Primeira Liga with Vitoria Guimaraes, which resulted in him earning his debut for the Portuguese National Team back in March.”

Even as the Premier League campaign approaches, however, Forest may not be done there with arrivals. According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest have won the race to sign Ally Graham from Dundee United ahead of Newcastle United and numerous Premier League sides this summer, with an agreement reached. The 15-year-old goalkeeper is one for the future and represents the planning in place in the Midlands.

Those at the City Ground have, of course, already welcomed one goalkeeper this summer in the form of Carlos Miguel. The Brazilian arrives vying to become Espirito Santo's number one, whilst Graham will look to impress in Forest's youth setup before possibly making his mark in years to come.

Rarely a quiet side in the transfer market these days, the fact that Forest have seemingly beaten Newcastle to the youngster shows just how far they've come in recent years as they look to once again maintain their Premier League place.

Graham is one for the future

A shot-stopper who has already featured for Dundee's U18s despite being just 15 years old, Graham is a player with more than enough potential to earn a move to the Premier League. Investing in their future, Forest will now hope to have a solution to any goalkeeping problems for years to come, especially if Graham impresses in the academy setup.

Miguel, 25 years old, may be perfectly placed to hand the Dundee man the responsibility just as he is hitting his prime if all goes to plan. But for now, Graham's arrival will remain out of the spotlight compared to the likes of Milenkovic and Anderson this summer.

Forest get their Premier League campaign underway in just a couple of weeks when they will open their season against Bournemouth in a first fixture that should give us plenty of clues as to what those in the Midlands can expect from Espirito Santo's first full season in charge. Whether teenage sensation Graham is confirmed by then remains to be seen, however.