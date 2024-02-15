Nottingham Forest aren't shy of a transfer or two as demonstrated since their promotion back to the Premier League in May 2022.

Since promotion, the Reds have made 34 new additions, with owner Evangelos Marinakis investing over £200m on new players to establish the club as a modern-day Premier League outfit.

Players such as Taiwo Awoniyi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Ibrahim Sangare have all broken Forest's transfer record within the last two years, showcasing the owner's ambition to take the club forward.

Not all of Forest's signings have been successful, with players such as Emmanuel Dennis and Jonjo Shelvey joining for hefty fees and wages, but failing to provide value for money.

Despite the club's erratic dealings in the transfer market, they missed out on a deal a few years ago that would have for sure made them a huge profit in 2024.

Nottingham Forest missed out on clinical striker in 2020

After missing out on a play-off place on the final day of the 2019/20 season, the Reds needed to build on a positive campaign in order to push for promotion in the following campaign.

The club were forced to sell right-back Matty Cash to Aston Villa after failing to win promotion, with the now Poland international moving to Villa Park for £15m.

The club used the money to bolster the squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, spending £12m on new players, which included Loic Mbe-Soh from PSG and Harry Arter from Bournemouth - a deal that proved to be a complete disaster with the player eventually alienated from the first-team picture.

During the same summer, Sabri Lamouchi was reportedly interested in signing Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney after he scored 26 times in 39 league outings the season prior.

The club faced a battle with fierce rivals Derby County for his signature. However, neither club failed to agree a deal for the striker.

Toney eventually joined Brentford in a deal rising to £10m with add-ons - a deal that looks to be a bargain given his form for the Bees in the Championship and Premier League.

Ivan Toney's stats for Brentford since 2020

No one could've envisaged the impact Toney would've had at the GTEC Community Stadium after he arrived from League One. The striker took the Championship by storm, scoring 31 times for the Bees in the season they gained promotion to the Premier League for the first time in the club's history.

Toney's tally that season broke the Championship record for most goals in a 46-game season until it was broken by Fulham's Aleksander Mitrovic during the 2021/22 campaign.

The striker continued his brilliant form in the Premier League under Thomas Frank, scoring 12 times in his first Premier League campaign. However, it was his second season that brought all the attention to Toney for on and off-the-field reasons.

The former Newcastle United forward scored 20 times for the Bees but was hit with an FA charge for breaking betting rules that would see him serve an eight-month ban from all competitions.

His first game back from his ban was in the 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest, with Toney scoring and claiming the Man of the Match award - a real case of showing the Reds what they could've had.

He's since been linked with a huge £100m move to the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal this summer, with Forest missing out on a deal that would've brought them a brilliant striker in the Premier League but also an exceptional profit to help the club in their battle against FFP.