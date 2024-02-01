Nottingham Forest's most recent game was a 2-1 home defeat to Arsenal, which kept them 16th in the Premier League.

However, their next match should see Nuno Espirito Santo field a new-look side, with the club's transfer activity never-ending.

That said, the boss only has one position on his mind, as he is desperate to sign a goalkeeper on Deadline Day.

A goalkeeper transfer is the priority

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Strasbourg have accepted that Matz Sels will be leaving the club, amid interest from the City Ground outfit.

It is believed that the 31-year-old is currently on his way to England to undergo his medical.

This morning, it was rumoured that a fee of just over £5m was offered to the Ligue 1 side.

Sels could be the perfect Aaron Ramsdale alternative

Aaron Ramsdale has been displaced as Arsenal's number one by summer signing David Raya. The 25-year-old has played just five Premier League games this season, with all but one of those being before the Spaniard's debut.

The confidence of the former Bournemouth keeper has clearly taken a hit, and with his lack of involvement in the Gunners starting XI, Forest previously asked about the potential signing of Ramsdale. Unfortunately, the Tricky Trees failed in their attempt, but they could have discovered the perfect alternative, who's classed as a similar player to the England international by FBref's similar player model.

The £18k-per-week ace has been a mainstay in Ligue 1 over the last six years, starring for Strasbourg. The Belgian has been the first-choice keeper since his arrival, and he's played every game over the last two seasons, including this campaign, where he's kept three clean sheets in 19 games.

Nonetheless, the table below shows statistics from the last year across Europe's top leagues, which highlights the similarities between Sels and Ramsdale.

Sels vs Ramsdale Stats Stats (per 90) Sels Ramsdale Save % 62.9% 60% Touches 34.9 31.6 Passes received 18.2 16.8 Pass completion % 73% 74.8% Errors leading to goals 0 0 Stats via FBref and Sofascore

Firstly, from a pure goalkeeping perspective, Sels and Ramsdale have very similar shot-stopping statistics, with the duo both averaging a save percentage of around 60%, with the former Gent player performing marginally better in that metric. It's vital for Forest to have a good shot-stopper in goal due to the number of attempts they face each game.

From an in-possession standpoint, Sels is also similar to the Arsenal man. The 6 foot 2 keeper averages slightly more touches and passes received than Ramsdale, which proves that his defenders trust him on the ball. They also have a very similar pass completion percentage, which proves they aren't wasteful, unlike current Forest number one Matt Turner, who has made three errors leading to goals this season.

Overall, Forest signing one of the closest profiles to Ramsdale is a smart move, and Sels' experience could prove to be priceless during their relegation scrap.