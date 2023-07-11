Nottingham Forest should pursue a move for Leicester City forward Patson Daka over his teammate Kelechi Iheanacho this summer, according to Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor.

How well has Patson Daka fared at Leicester City?

Despite the excitement when Daka was brought to Leicester City from RB Salzburg back in 2021 for £23 million, the Zambia international has failed to set the heather alight in his time at the King Power Stadium.

In total, the £75k-a-week earner has registered 15 goals and eight assists in 74 appearances across all competitions for Leicester City and couldn't prevent his side from dropping into the Sky Bet Championship last term, as per Transfermarkt.

Interestingly, the attacker even said himself prior to his move to Leicester that he can "be like" fellow African star Mohamed Salah.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via The Express, Jose Mourinho's Roma were believed to be keen on raiding Leicester City in a double swoop to try and entice both Daka and Iheanacho to the Stadio Olimpico this window.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese manager will likely need to divert his attention away from Iheanacho, who has opened talks with Nottingham Forest over a potential move to the City Ground, according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna.

Iheanacho has produced a decent goal return for Leicester City since moving to the Foxes from Manchester City in 2017 for £25 million, netting 55 times and laying on 33 assists, as shown on Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express reporter Taylor thinks that Daka would actually be a better fit for Nottingham Forest than Iheanacho.

Taylor stated: "I'd be going for Patson Daka if I was Forest, I think he's the better one. I think he's young. I don't think he was quite the right fit for Leicester, but I still think he's a great striker.

"But it's probably depending on the system Steve Cooper wants to play. I think he does need someone to build around and Daka's not really that player as we've seen at Leicester."

Who else could Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper add this summer?

Steve Cooper will be keen to add some quality additions this summer as he targets keeping Nottingham Forest in the Premier League for a second successive season.

According to 90min, Nottingham Forest are 'monitoring' Manchester United forgotten man Donny van de Beek and could offer him a new environment to get his career back on track.

Manchester City youngster Carlos Borges has also been linked with a move to the Reds and features on a list of potential arrivals; however, there are currently no negotiations taking place between either party, according to The Athletic.

L'Equipe report that Nottingham Forest are frontrunners to bring in free agent defender Alexander Djiku, who is available for no cost after recently leaving Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg.

Nottingham Forest have made an approach to Atletico Madrid to try and re-sign defender Renan Lodi, who spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at the club, helping to secure their survival in the English top-flight, as per FootballTransfers.

Lodi is keen to return to his former club on a permanent basis, though it is unclear at present whether they will firm up their approach with a formal bid to sign the Brazil international.