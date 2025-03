Before a ball had been kicked this season, 30 BBC Sport pundits were asked to jot down their Premier League pre-season title predictions. Not one pundit picked Liverpool as champions.

In fact, only two pundits - Stephen Warnock and Fara Williams - had the Reds in their top two, for Jurgen Klopp had left, and in his place was Arne Slot, former Feyenoord boss and relative unknown.