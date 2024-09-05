Over the last couple of years, Aston Villa have conducted multiple pieces of shrewd business that have aided their success in qualifying for the Champions League.

Emiliano Martínez is just one example of the excellent recruitment in recent times, joining in a £20m deal from Arsenal back in 2020 - arguably becoming one of the best goalkeepers in world football, winning the World Cup with Argentina in 2022.

Ezri Konsa is another player who has thrived in the West Midlands after his £11m move to Villa Park five years ago, with the 26-year-old exceeding all expectations, even managing to be a part of England’s Euro 2024 squad over the summer.

The Englishman has become a key part of Unai Emery’s side, featuring in 35 Premier League matches last season, providing a real composed figure at the back for the Spaniard.

However, one other first-team member has been equally as impressive, with the club conducting phenomenal business in recruiting the talent.

Jhon Duran’s time at Aston Villa

Before his move to Villa, very few supporters would’ve known striker Jhon Duran, but it’s safe to say just over 18 months on from his move to the club, every one of those adores the Colombian for his impact under Emery.

The 20-year-old arrived in the West Midlands during the transfer window in January 2023 for a reported £18m from MLS outfit Chicago Fire, originally signed as a backup to star man Ollie Watkins.

However, after failing to register a single goal or assist during his first six months at the club, last season he exploded into life in England - registering eight goals in 37 appearances, which included two goals against Liverpool, securing a 3-3 draw.

The Colombian has continued his excellent form into the new campaign, scoring two goals in just 82 minutes of football, outscoring Watkins and looking like a real nuisance at the top end of the pitch.

However, despite his recent form, he’s still valued lower than one player who will be champing at the bit to make his long-awaited return to action.

Jhon Duran’s market value in 2024

Boubacar Kamara has been a phenomenal addition for Villa after joining the club on a free transfer from French side Marseille back in 2022 - amassing over 50 appearances for the club.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the worldwide astronomical rises and falls of player transfer values.

However, he’s been out of action since February after suffering an ACL injury against Manchester United - with the 24-year-old expected to return in late October.

Despite his lack of action in recent months, the “sensational” midfielder, as dubbed by Raj Chohan, has seen a huge spike in his market value, with Kamara now valued at £32m as per Transfermarkt.

Aston Villa's highest-valued players (2024/25) Player Market value Ollie Watkins £54.8m Amadou Onana £42.1m Pau Torres £38m Leon Bailey £35.4m Ian Maatsen £33.7m Boubacar Kamara £32m Stats via Transfermarkt

His subsequent value is higher than teammate Duran, who’s still only valued at £16.8m despite his recent form under Emery at Villa Park.

Both players have played crucial roles for Villa over the last 12 months, undoubtedly contributing to their achievement of reaching the Champions League group stage for the first time in a generation.

However, Kamara’s meteoric rise in value over the last few years is an example of the excellent business conducted by the hierarchy in the West Midlands - with the Frenchman an underrated player in the Spaniard’s system.

His presence has undoubtedly been missed, with Emery and the supporters hoping the 24-year-old can return to action over the course of the coming weeks.