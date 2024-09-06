Chelsea only have four points from a possible nine to start their Premier League campaign under Enzo Maresca, but the Blues have shown glimpses of a prosperous future.

Spirited in defeat against Manchester City on the opening day, dazzling in victory at Molineux, winning 6-2 amid masterclasses from Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke, and unlucky during last weekend's draw against Crystal Palace, fizzling out after a blistering start, there are signs of a promising project in development.

Maresca will be displeased with his side's loss of control during the second half against the Eagles, but the frontline continues to purr, and Madueke looks like he's shaping into a real menace on the right flank.

Noni Madueke's start to the season

Chelsea signed Madueke from Dutch team PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, welcoming the one-time Tottenham Hotspur youngster for a £29m fee.

He might have burst into life this term but Madueke hasn't had it easy since his arrival, joining at a turbulent time and failing to quite hit the ground, with Spanish media musing that he was seeking a way out of the club in December 2023.

Last season, he grew in stature under Mauricio Pochettino's leadership and was once hailed as a "mentality monster" by personal coach Saul Isaksson-Hurst, something that has served him well in biding his time and rising to the fore at Stamford Bridge.

As per FBref, his newfound goalscoring quality has seen him rise to rank among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for non-penalty goals scored, at a rate of 0.53 per 90.

Moreover, he also ranks among the top 7% for pass completion, the top 4% for progressive carries and the top 10% for successful take-ons per 90, emphasising the technical and progressive properties that have won Maresca over, convinced the Italian to entrust him with a crucial role.

It's indeed quite the show of faith for Maresca to have pushed Sterling toward the exit while continuing to promote Madueke's skillset, with the 29-year-old joining Arsenal on a season-long loan.

Of course, Jadon Sancho was brought in soon after, with the fleet-footed winger hoping for a big resurgence after falling by the wayside with Manchester United.

Why Chelsea signed Jadon Sancho

With Sterling gone, Chelsea wanted to complete their bulging frontline with something of a like-for-like change, and while some have questioned the necessity of the deal, a long move with an option to buy for just £25m could prove to be a masterful piece of business from the Blues.

The England international, aged 24, is only three years on from signing for Man United in a £73m transfer, but he's only scored nine times in the Premier League and spent the latter half of last season back on loan with Dortmund given his fractured relationship with Erik ten Hag.

So why did Chelsea sign him? And does Maresca believe that he can rekindle the dynamic player's qualities, recapture the prodigious potential that had led to him being lauded as a "phenomenon" by talent scout Jacek Kulig?

Chelsea's first team would have been just fine without the ace, but bosses viewed the possible venture as an opportunistic move. After all, Sancho has scored 53 goals and claimed 67 assists across 158 matches for the Yellow Wall.

He will not be overburdened by responsibility in west London and can focus on his football. He's not the only Chelsea man in need of a resurgence this year, however, with Reece James the most lucrative name in Maresca's ranks to be hoping for a return to the fore.

Why Reece James could still be Chelsea's main man

James joined Chelsea for a grand total of nothing, scoring on his debut against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, as a 19-year-old, during a 7-1 romping.

He's one of the club's most talented players and was handed the captain's armband in August 2023, having joined the club's academy aged six. James' fortunes since have not been auspicious, for he has been ravaged by injuries and pulled from his one-time position at the height of the game.

As you will see below, James is utterly mesmerising when fit and performing at his best, and Chelsea could certainly do with his skillset readily available throughout the campaign.

Reece James: Premier League Stats (21/22) Stats (* = per game) # Matches (starts) 26 (22) Goals 5 Assists 9 Clean sheets 5 Touches* 76.1 Pass completion 90% Key passes* 1.9 Ball recoveries* 4.8 Tackles* 1.3 Ground duels won* 3.8 (61%) Stats via Sofascore

Not only is he a devastating attacking outlet, but James also enjoyed the defensive side of the game, wrecking his opponent's offensive efforts, using his stocky frame and athleticism to outwrestle and dispossess.

According to Transfermarkt, James is still worth £34m despite his recent woes, meaning that he is actually worth more than both Madueke and Sancho, who are valued at £24m and £26m, respectively.

It's worth noting that less than two years ago that value stood tall at £59m, and were it not for his injury misfortune, would perhaps stretch loftier still.

Malo Gusto, 21, is an excellent prospect and impresses when he takes to the pitch for Chelsea, but he's no James, who offers a distinctive sheen to complement his leadership ability.

Trevoh Chalobah once called the 24-year-old “one of the best in the world”, and it's clear to see why. Chelsea are at the foundational phase of a new era but need experience and true quality to complement the exciting potential filtering through.

One hailed as an "absolute superstar" by The Athletic's Liam Twomey, James could be the difference-maker for Maresca this season, and if he can utilise the ongoing international break as a final period of convalescence ahead of a return to full fitness, Chelsea might just restore the talisman to inspire them to heights unseen in several years now.