Aston Villa have been handed a boost in the race for one of their summer transfer targets.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

Aston Villa are set to compete in the 2024/25 Champions League after finishing 4th in the Premier League this past season. Villa had to deal with European football in 2023/24 but there is nothing quite like having to face off with the very best Europe has to offer week in, week out. As a result, the Midlands outfit may well need a stronger squad than the one they currently have if they are to give a good account of themselves come the start of next term's Champions League.

So far, despite the transfer window not yet officially opening, Villa and NSWE have been linked with several names who could improve their team a great deal. Douglas Luiz is allegedly aiming to leave Aston Villa this summer and has been offered to Juventus. At the same time, Villa chief Monchi is reportedly keen on two Juve stars this summer in the form of Weston Mckennie and Matias Soule and could use the Brazilian as part of a swap deal.

Elsewhere, Unai Emery is said to have had his eye caught by Rennes young talent Mathis Lambourde, while the Villains have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe this summer. Aston Villa are also believed to be one of three Premier League clubs chasing 27-year-old Brazil international Raphinha, alongside Chelsea and Manchester United.

NSWE and Aston Villa now racing to sign "wonderful" £12m player

Now, there has been a fresh update on Aston Villa's interest in teenage Schalke sensation, Assan Ouedraogo. Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg provided an update on Ouedraogo, stating that the 18-year-old was waiting on a call from Bayern Munich. The same update states that all of Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle, and Liverpool want him, with some of those sides having presented the player with "quite specific economic and sporting plans".

Plettenberg has since provided a further update on Ouedraogo, who has a £12m release clause until the middle of June, claiming that Bayern have now decided against signing the teenager, leaving the door open for one of the aforementioned English outfits to step up and land him.

Ouedraogo has limited experience at senior level, making 17 appearances and scoring three goals last term, but comments from Schalke's sporting director Andre Hechelmann suggest the midfielder has a bright future ahead of him.

“He is a wonderful footballer with a lot of talent," said Hechelmann. "He was integrated immediately because he is completely convincing in terms of his sporting ability."