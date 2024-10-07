Aston Villa could be set for a new record deal in the coming weeks as they look to cement their newfound status as a Premier League giant.

Aston Villa enjoy dream return to Europe with Bayern Munich victory

After finishing fourth in the Premier League last season, Aston Villa were rewarded with Champions League football for the first time since the 1980s, and they haven't let their fans down on their return to the biggest stage.

Winning their first game comfortably away at Young Boys, Unai Emery's side welcomed Bayern Munich to Villa Park in a mammoth clash with a European heavyweight boasting some of the world's best talent.

But after defending resolutely and seeing a goal of their own ruled out for offside, super sub Jhon Duran lived up to his moniker once again and scored what proved to be the winner 15 minutes from time to send the home fans wild and take Villa to six points from six.

With 16 points almost guaranteed to secure a spot in the top eight of the competition and a spot in the knockout rounds, Villa look in a strong position to reach that target with games against the likes of Bologna, Celtic, Club Brugge and Monaco still to come alongside clashes with RB Leipzig and Juventus, where they will face former Villa Park hero Douglas Luiz.

They were forced to part ways with the Brazilian due to financial fair play concerns, but they could now agree a deal that could free up some much-needed funds going forward.

NWSE could agree record off-field Aston Villa deal

That comes as Football Insider reports that NSWE and Villa could be set to double their money for the front-of-shirt sponsor should they qualify for the Champions League again this season in an exciting new claim.

Currently sponsored by Betano, it is believed that they receive £20m per year in a move that was a club record, but remains a way off their competitors.

Club front of shirt sponsor worth Club Sponsor Worth per year Manchester United Snapdragon £60m Manchester City Etihad £60m Liverpool Standard Chartered £50m Arsenal Fly Emirates £40m Tottenham AIA £50m Newcastle Sela £25m Aston Villa Betano £20m

But now, with a gambling sponsorship ban set to come in from the 2026/2027 season, they are set to look for another sponsor and their recent form is set to work in their favour. As per the report, should Villa show that last season was not a fluke but a sign of a team on the up, they could be set to net between up to £50m for any future shirt sponsorship deal.

Any money received via this will be a massive help to Villa, who posted losses of £120m last year and whose relatively small sponsorship income works against them in the transfer market when pitted against bigger fish like Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.