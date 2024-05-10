Aston Villa owners NSWE could decide to sell a "world-class" player to one of their Premier League rivals in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh transfer update.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have had a season to treasure, lying on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League and making enormous strides with Unai Emery at the helm. A top-four finish will hopefully lead to not only an injection of funds, but also increase the chances of top-quality players moving to Villa Park this summer.

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise's stock is high at the moment, especially following his brilliant brace in his side's 4-0 win over Manchester United, and he has been linked with a move to Villa. They are even believed to be ahead of United in the race to snap him up.

Meanwhile, Brest left-back Bradley Locko has emerged as a target for Emery, as they look to pip Liverpool to his services. He has averaged three tackles per game in Ligue 1 this season, as well as bagging three assists, showing that he is an effective presence at both ends of the pitch.

Aleix Garcia is also considered a strong option to bring in at the heart of Villa's midfield, having enjoyed an excellent campaign for high-flying Girona in La Liga, registering nine goal contributions (three goals and six assists) in the competition.

NSWE could sell "world-class" Aston Villa ace

According to The Boot Room, Chelsea are interested in signing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this summer, seeing him as an ideal option between the sticks.

The report states that the "Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) mean those in England’s top-flight can no longer afford to simply spend relentless amounts of money", which could force NSWE to move the Argentine on at the end of the season, in order to provide Emery with funds for signings.

Martinez has arguably become one of Villa's most influential players, proving to be such a consistent and charismatic figure in their goal, playing a big part in the progress made under Emery. There is also the small matter of him being a huge player for Argentina in their 2022 World Cup success, with Gary Neville once hailing him as "world-class".

On the plus side, the £120,000-a-week ace isn't out of contract at Villa Park until the summer of 2027, meaning they would be able to demand an enormous amount of money for him, should Chelsea be desperate to snap him up.

Finding an elite goalkeeper in the modern game is extremely difficult, however, so replacing Martinez would be a near-impossible task, meaning retain his services would be the more preferable outcome. PSR could force NSWE's hand, though, at a time when it is vital that the Villans comply with financial rules, in order to avoid the punishments that the likes of Everton and Nottingham Forest have received this season.