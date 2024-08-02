Aston Villa have reportedly reached a total agreement to sign a new £325,000-a-week forward for Unai Emery.

Aston Villa summer signings so far

It has been an extremely productive transfer window for NSWE and Monchi, with eight new players already signed, sealed and delivered at Villa Park.

More could still be on the way before the deadline at the end of the month, though, and it appears as if a new attacker to rival star man Ollie Watkins is of interest.

Aston Villa summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Amadou Onana Everton €59.35m Ian Maatsen Chelsea €44.5m Cameron Archer Sheffield United €16.65m Jaden Philogene Hull City €16m Samuel Iling-Junior Juventus €14m Lewis Dobbin Everton €11.8m Enzo Barrenechea Juventus €8m Ross Barkley Luton Town €5.9m

That’s because the future of Jhon Duran has been a hot topic of conversation in recent weeks, with the Colombian wanted by West Ham and also in the Saudi Pro League. Duran was even spotted doing the Irons sign on social media, but as of now, a move to the London Stadium is yet to materialise.

Should Duran depart, the likes of Hoffenheim attacker Maximilian Beier and Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid have been linked with moves to the Midlands, with the latter even branded Emery’s “dream” target.

However, a brand new name has emerged, and it is claimed that Villa have made big progress on securing his services.

Aston Villa reach Romelu Lukaku agreement

According to reports in Italy, relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa have reached a total agreement over a fee to sign Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian, who picks up £325,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge, is currently training alone as he doesn’t appear to be in Enzo Maresca’s plans.

The price isn’t named in the update, however, Villa may find it difficult trying to persuade Lukaku to join, with the forward having his heart set on a return to Italy, this time at Napoli with former Blues boss Antonio Conte. Napoli and Conte are also keen to do a deal for Lukaku, however, their situation with Victor Osimhen is blocking any deal at this stage.

The pair worked together at Inter Milan, with Lukaku praising Conte back in 2019, saying: “My rapport with Conte is very strong, as he is a coach who really helps me. At the age of 26, I want a coach like this, who helps me every day and gives me motivation. I am very happy to be here and to be working with him. This match is very important for us, but we have another very difficult game coming up against Lazio. We're pleased with the three points.”

Villa could come in the way between a reunion for Conte and Lukaku, making this a potential transfer to keep an eye on.