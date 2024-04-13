Aston Villa are readying a bumper new deal for one of their "underrated" players, according to a fresh update.

Aston Villa contracts

The Villans have been in fine form on the pitch during Unai Emery’s first full season in charge, bringing in a number of new players during the summer and winter windows.

Currently, Villa are battling Tottenham for a top-four finish in the Premier League, something which would guarantee Champions League football.

There are just six league fixtures remaining for Villa, who are also in the last eight of the Europa Conference League, winning 2-1 in the first leg of their quarter-final against Lille on Thursday evening.

Away from the pitch, NSWE and Monchi have secured new deals for a number of important players, with Ezri Konsa, Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey all putting pen to paper on improved contracts during the 2023/24 season.

Aston Villa contracts Year of expiry Calum Chambers 2025 Kortney Hause 2025 Lucas Digne 2026 Alex Moreno 2026 Tyrone Mings 2026 Emiliano Buendia 2026 Diego Carlos 2026 Douglas Luiz 2026 Kaine Kesler-Hayden 2026

As can be seen, Villa have no contract concerns about letting go of any of their players for free this summer, and it looks as if they now want to tie down another star player to a new deal.

Aston Villa in talks over new Douglas Luiz deal

HITC have provided a new update on the future of Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz. They claim that Villa, amid interest from Arsenal, are ‘preparing a bumper new contract for Luiz’ and have now ‘opened dialogue’.

Luiz, currently on £75,000-a-week in the Midlands, could soon receive an offer that would make ‘him one of the highest-paid players at the club’.

The Brazilian has been a regular under Emery this season, missing just one Premier League game through suspension and making 46 appearances in all competitions.

Douglas Luiz's best Aston Villa performances - 2023/24 WhoScored rating Aston Villa 4-1 West Ham 8.81/10 Sheffield United 0-5 Aston Villa 8.38/10 Aston Villa 4-2 Nottingham Forest 7.98/10 Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace 7.94/10 Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton 7.87/10

He’s also chipped in with 10 goals and 10 assists, currently ranking as Villa’s second-best performer behind Watkins, as per WhoScored. Emery has recently explained the reasons behind Luiz’s improvement in front of goal, saying:

"He is a player who has always had a good instinct to get into the box. He is scoring goals because his instinct is very good. He is feeling comfortable getting into the opposition box when we are in the attacking third."

Luiz also been praised by Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson, who called the Brazilian “underrated” earlier in the campaign.