Aston Villa have been named as one of several sides ready to make a bid for a Premier League outcast this summer, but will face Serie A competition for his signature.

Aston Villa are on course for Champions League football for the first time since 1982/83 thanks to an excellent season under Unai Emery. With 11 games left of the season, they sit firmly in fourth place in the Premier League, five points ahead of Tottenham (though they have a game in hand) and a massive 11 points clear of Manchester United in sixth place.

They also remain in the Europa Conference League and begin their road to the final with a two-legged affair against Ajax, where they will be hoping that Emery's uncanny ability to win games of knockout football will come to the fore.

Despite having plenty left to play for this season, attention has already turned to the summer transfer window and there is plenty of speculation surrounding several Villa Park stars amid financial fair play concerns.

However, there are also suggestions that incomings are also under consideration.

Ex-Emery signing back on the radar

As per a report from TeamTalk, Villa are one of the clubs keen on a move for Arsenal outcast Kieran Tierney this summer, with Celtic and a host of Italian clubs also reportedly ready to bid for the 26-year-old.

They claim that Tierney will be allowed to leave north London permanently this summer and that Arsenal will be holding out for a fee of around £26m to let him depart. This would allow them to make a profit on the £25m they paid Celtic for his services in 2019, and also fund the reportedly hefty summer transfer business of their own, which is thought to involve additions at striker and in central midfield.

Given his situation in the north London pecking order, however it seems unlikely that the Gunners will be receiving any offers in that region.

Tierney has two years left to run on his £110,000 per week contract in north London, but does not appear to have a future at the Emirates Stadium. He has spent this season on loan with Spanish outfit Real Sociedad and has done little to suggest that he will be able to add anything to Mikel Arteta's title-challenging squad, with Jakub Kiwior having looked more at-ease with the left-back role in recent weeks and Oleksandr Zinchenko still expected to be an important figure from that position.

That does not make Tierney a bad left back though. Former Chelsea star Ashley Cole showered him with praise during his first season at the Emirates, explaining: "When he’s in the team, they are a different team, he’s willing to defend, he’s that kind of leader and warrior they need in this team."

His defensive numbers speak for themselves, with the Scot among the finest in Europe when it comes to 1vs1 defending.

Tierney stats Per 90 mins Rank among fullbacks in top five leagues Tackles 3.02 94th percentile Interceptions 1.0 63rd percentile Blocks 1.65 92nd percentile Clearances 2.95 87th percentile Aeriels won 1.22 80th percentile

Signed by Emery initially at Arsenal, the Spaniard clearly had something in mind on how to get the best out of the ex-Celtic man and could well make another play for him this summer with the future of Lucas Digne looking less than secure at Villa Park.