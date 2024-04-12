Aston Villa are taking the first steps to sign a "dangerous" new player for Unai Emery, according to reports.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

NSWE and Monchi already appear to be working behind the scenes ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window for new additions to Emery’s squad.

Villa may well finish in the top four to guarantee Champions League football, something which could help lure a plethora of targets to the Midlands.

Recent reports have suggested that Villa have already agreed a fee to sign a "future superstar" in Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu, whereas contact has been made with Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso over a free transfer.

Another potential free transfer Villa are eyeing is Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, and securing cut-price deals could allow the club to splash the cash on a Serie A star.

Aston Villa take first steps to sign Denzel Dumfries

Another player who has been loosely linked with a move to Villa Park has been Inter Milan’s right-sided star Denzel Dumfries.

Now, in a new update from Italy relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa are working to sign Dumfries and have taken the ‘first steps with his entourage’.

An offer is yet to be submitted but could be soon, with Villa not the only club keen on securing the services of the Netherlands international.

It is added that Inter Milan will consider an offer if it’s bigger than €30m (£25.6m) after refusing to meet Dumfries’ demands of a €5m (£4.2m) yearly salary.

That works out at around £82,000-a-week, something which Villa could meet as they pay 13 of their players more than that figure currently.

Dumfries can play as a right-back or a right midfielder and has been with Inter since 2021, helping them to the Champions League final last season.

Dumfries' best Inter performances this season WhoScored rating Inter Milan 1-2 Sassuolo 8.29/10 Inter Milan 4-0 Salernitana 7.93/10 Inter Milan 2-0 Monza 7.83/10 Cagliari 0-2 Inter Milan 7.50/10 Lecce 0-4 Inter Milan 7.45/10

He also turned out in the 2022 World Cup for the Netherlands and caught the eye of Rio Ferdinand, who said: “He’s integral, just like Daley Blind, to the way that Louis van Gaal works.

“They’re the outlet that get beyond, and he’s a player you look at and think that he’s athletic, can beat people one-on-one. It’s not just about being there, it’s the quality.

“He’s not putting balls in willy-nilly, he’s picking people out, those cutbacks have been ever so dangerous. He doesn’t mind working at the other end of the pitch, as well. He’s been a breath of fresh air for them and a very important player.”

A move to Villa Park for Dumfries could therefore be one to watch following this update, although Villa may have to splash the cash once again.