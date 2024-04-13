Liverpool's storming finish to the Jurgen Klopp era is in danger of fizzling out like a disappointing firework, and Crystal Palace have been known to spoil glinted aspirations on Merseyside in the past...

Atalanta left Anfield in bitter bewilderment after a comprehensive 3-0 victory in the Europa League quarter-final first leg last week; to say the Reds have a mountain to climb in Italy next week would be apt.

Still, such deficits are hardly insurmountable with Klopp at the helm, as has been evidenced in the past under the European lights, but while that anticipated showdown looms, Liverpool must bounce back against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles travel to Anfield in poor form, with just two wins from ten top-flight fixtures, but will be determined to capitalise on any complacency and discord in the hosts' ranks. Klopp will demand anything but.

Liverpool are third in the standings and are only behind Arsenal - who welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates Stadium a few hours after - on goal difference, with Manchester City claiming top spot, at least briefly, after winning at home against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

Klopp might be convinced to ring the changes after such a dour affair in midweek and could make a whopping five alterations for the visit of the 15th-placed Eagles.

1 GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kelleher has been a wonderful stand-in for the injured Alisson Becker over the past few months but was horribly at fault for two of Atalanta's goals on Thursday.

Alisson is on the brink of a return, but the Irishman will deputise once more tomorrow, determined to right his recent wrongs. He's still an excellent player between the sticks.

2 RB - Conor Bradley

Like Alisson, the influential Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the cusp of a comeback but will likely start from the bench, with Conor Bradley more than capable of performing to a high standard in his stead.

The 20-year-old has been one of the biggest success stories of the campaign and is truly wonderful, ranking among the top 15% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 2% for assists, the top 11% for shot-creating actions, the top 7% for progressive carries, the top 9% for successful take-ons and the top 1% for tackles and blocks per 90, as per FBref.

3 CB - Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate was another at fault last time out, but he's a top-class defender and will be confident that he can also rectify his dismal display in Europe.

Fast-rising Jarell Quansah has been largely excellent this season but he might be benched once more for this one after his mistake at Old Trafford, with his French counterpart required to ensure that Liverpool have the best chance of success.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

There's a bit of a tiring theme here. Virgil van Dijk was uncharacteristically poor against Atalanta, but the club captain has been one of the finest players in the Premier League this season and will be vital in controlling and commanding from the back.

5 LB - Andy Robertson

Replacing the struggling Kostas Tsimikas at half-time on Thursday, Andy Robertson brought some pace and energy to the team, and it is crucial that he returns from the outset against Oliver Glasner's side.

The Scotland skipper has had a tough time this season, injured for a large portion and not quite at his barnstorming best, but he's still one of the finest left-backs around and averages 2.5 key passes and 4.2 ball recoveries per top-flight game this season, as per Sofascore.

6 DM - Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister is a strong contender for Liverpool's Player of the Year award and has been the catalyst behind his side's success in their title-chasing endeavours over the past few months.

Alexis Mac Allister: Recent PL Form Fixture Result Minutes played Goals Assists Manchester United (A) 2-2 draw 90' 0 0 Sheffield United (H) 3-1 win 90' 1 0 Brighton & Hove Albion (H) 2-1 win 90' 0 1 Manchester City (H) 1-1 draw 90' 1 0 Nottingham Forest (A) 1-0 win 90' 0 1 Luton Town (H) 4-1 win 89' 0 2 Brentford (A) 4-1 win 83' 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

While it's not his preferred position, Wataru Endo seemed leggy in the previous fixture, and the Argentine must now deputise in the holding midfield role. He's definitely up for the task.

7 CM - Harvey Elliott

Klopp might be tempted to give Dominik Szoboszlai the nod at Anfield this weekend, but the Hungarian was shocking off the bench in midweek and Harvey Elliott is deserving of just his seventh Premier League start of the campaign.

The 21-year-old is creative and clever in his midfield play and ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, as well as in the top 3% for shot-creating actions per 90.

8 CM - Curtis Jones

Klopp was as surprised as anyone when Curtis Jones looked fatigued at half-time against Atalanta, but the dynamic midfielder has been languishing on the sidelines over the past few months.

Still, he's an immense technical outlet - hailed for his "phenomenal" ball-retention ability by analyst Raj Chohan - and will be vital in establishing early control and fluency in the engine room, facilitating the success of his forward-positioned peers.

9 RW - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah will need to be at his prolific best against a Crystal Palace side that will employ disruptive defensive tactics, seeking to break down and frustrate Liverpool's sharp attack while threatening on the counter.

He's certainly got the tools in his locker, having posted 23 goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season. Salah has also bagged 13 goal contributions in as many matches against the Eagles, winning ten.

10 LW - Luis Diaz

He's been one of Liverpool's most consistent performers over the past several months, and Luis Diaz will be needed to stretch and sap the Palace backline, electric-paced down the left wing.

11 CF - Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota's return to fitness has come at the perfect time, with his clinical quality needed following Darwin Nunez's recent wastefulness.

Nunez, for all his ability, missed a catalogue of chances against Atalanta and appears to have suffered a recent regression after much promise throughout the campaign.

Jota has scored nine goals from just 13 Premier League starts this term and has been described as a “pressing monster” by assistant manager Pep Lijnders. He will be paramount.

Predicted Liverpool line-up in full: (GK) Caoimhin Kelleher; (RB) Conor Bradley, (CB) Ibrahima Konate, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (LB) Andy Robertson; (DM) Alexis Mac Allister, (CM) Harvey Elliott, (CM) Curtis Jones; (RW) Mohamed Salah, (LW) Luis Diaz, (CF) Diogo Jota