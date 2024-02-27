The fading din of celebration is still likely to be in the Liverpool squad's minds but a swift turnaround calls for full focus as Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton travel to Anfield in the FA Cup fifth round.

Jurgen Klopp's side defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon despite having been beset with a catalogue of injuries that had the team bordering on threadbare, with captain Virgil van Dijk expertly guiding home a header in the final stage of extra time.

Ryan Gravenberch is out while Wataru Endo is a doubt, with Gravenbech victim of a rash challenge from Moises Caicedo and his Japanese teammate leaving Wembley in protective gear after an unrelenting effort, though he is not expected to sit on the sidelines for long.

With such limited options, Klopp does not have much to choose from but he could still enforce up to four changes from the starting line-up at the weekend.

1 GK - Caoimhim Kelleher

Mesmerising on Sunday, Caoimhin Kelleher was described as "the best No. 2 in the world" by his doting manager after preventing Chelsea from breaking his net.

Alisson is probably going to be sidelined for at least a month more but the Irishman instils greater confidence in his abilities with each passing match.

2 RB - Joe Gomez

It's a bit of a coin toss whether Conor Bradley will keep his place at right-back or Joe Gomez will be handed a starting role, but the latter might just get the nod with a trip to Nottingham Forest coming up on Saturday.

So reliable this season, Liverpool's longest-serving player is so multi-faceted in his approach and will offer experience to subdue the travelling Saints.

3 CB - Jarell Quansah

Jarell Quansah did not start against Chelsea but there is no doubting the young centre-half's quality, having burst onto the scene this season to make quite the impression.

He will need to have hit wits about him, with his ostensible inexpertise likely to be targeted.

4 CB - Ibrahima Konate

Van Dijk might keep his spot in the rearguard but it's more likely to be Ibrahima Konate, who produced a seismic defensive display last time out.

The France international is a hulking, tough-sinewed figure with a spring in his step and command of the air, and he will be vital in rebuffing a south coast side that might just feel they are in with a good chance of an upset.

5 LB - Kostas Tsimikas

Off the bench just before extra time against the Blues, it was Kostas Tsimikas' corner that found Van Dijk's head; it was the Greek left-back's pinpoint creativity that won Klopp some silverware in his final campaign on Merseyside.

Tsimikas has spent most of 2024 on the sidelines after picking up a collarbone injury against Arsenal back in December, but he should start against Southampton to give Andy Robertson a rest ahead of the weekend.

6 DM - Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister is an absolute midfield machine. Signed for £35m last summer. Elite technicality, intelligence and athleticism make for a truly stunning player and Mac Allister will be crucial in establishing control and command on Wednesday evening.

7 CM - Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott's flaws seem to get picked at but there is no questioning the prodigious roots that have allowed the 20-year-old to establish himself as a regular member of an excellent Liverpool team, making his 100th appearance last week.

Slotting back into the midfield tomorrow will actually suit his qualities, ranking among the top 7% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 6% for progressive passes and the top 3% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

8 CM - James McConnell

Ryan Gravenberch is set to miss "the next two games at least", as per Klopp, after Moises Caicedo stomped on the Dutchman's ankle at Wembley, exacerbating an already alarming lack of options in midfield.

In his stead, James McConnell could retain his spot after starting and assisting in the previous round against Norwich City, having also made quite the impression in extra time against Chelsea.

James McConnell: Stats vs Chelsea Stat # Minuted played 33' Touches 47 Pass completion 34/39 (87%) Possession lost 7x Key passes 3 Long balls 2/5 Tackles 2 Interceptions 2 Source: Sofascore

It's a lot to ask such an untested player but he has showcased his ability already and could now solidify his standing as one of the club's most exciting prospects.

9 RW - Cody Gakpo

Shifting to the right side of the frontline, the versatile Cody Gakpo will start in an unfavoured role more out of necessity than anything.

Mohamed Salah teeters on the cusp of a comeback but it's most unlikely that he will be handed a starting berth against Southampton, and Gakpo has the dynamism to do a job.

10 LW - Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz would be forgiven for feeling a little jaded at present but it's unlikely that he will find any respite as Klopp unleashes him from the outset for the 12th time across 13 possible appearances.

The Colombian's fleet-footedness is bound to cause Southampton problems but it would be nice to see him polish his shooting skills, especially with the fitness of Salah and Darwin Nunez uncertain right now.

11 CF - Jayden Danns

Jayden Danns completes something of a makeshift line-up for the Reds, with the 18-year-old likely to be entrusted with his maiden professional start given that Elliott should be pulled into midfield to deal with the spate of injuries there.

Athletic and imposing, Danns has played a big part across both of Liverpool's matches last week, instrumental in the build-up to Elliott's goal against Luton before striking the target twice during his cameo against Chelsea.

With Gakpo and Diaz flanking him, the talented teenager, described as "unplayable" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, could take his meteoric rise to the next level.

Liverpool predicted line-up in full: (GK) Caoimhin Kelleher; (RB) Joe Gomez, (CB) Jarell Quansah, (CB) Ibrahima Konate, (LB) Kostas Tsimikas; (DM) Alexis Mac Allister, (CM) Harvey Elliott, (CM) James McConnell; (RW) Cody Gakpo, (LW) Luis Diaz, (CF) Jayden Danns.