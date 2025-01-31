Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League on 53 points after 22 games played, whilst Arsenal sit second on 47 points with 23 games played. If Arne Slot's side continue at this rate, they will lift the trophy and secure Premier League glory for the first time since 2019/20.

When you compare Liverpool to their closest competitor - Arsenal - their defensive records are similar, both conceding 21 goals so far this season. Therefore, the goalscoring prowess of the Anfield side, scoring 54 goals compared to Arsenal's 44 goals this season, is clearly where the points are being made up.

Of course, Mohamed Salah has played a huge part in that, scoring 23 goals and providing 17 assists so far this season, with 19 goals and 13 assists in his 22 Premier League games played. However, in their last four games, Salah only contributed with two goals and assists, which saw Slot's side drop four points.

Whilst Salah will likely continue to provide high output, if he doesn't provide said output, Liverpool could struggle to find the breakthrough, which could be the difference between them winning the league and not. Therefore, could the last few days of this window be key for the Reds?

Liverpool's need for a striker

Reports earlier this month claimed that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - who is currently on loan at Galatasaray - was an option for Liverpool, in their bid to strengthen the forward line.

Whilst Chelsea and PSG hold long-term interest in the Nigerian number nine, the Merseysiders could make a move for the forward eventually, especially if Darwin Núñez was to be moved on, amid links to the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool's current striking options are Nunez, who has struggled for consistent minutes under Slot and has struggled to find his best form, Diogo Jota, who has struggled to stay fit throughout the season, and Luis Diaz, who has been playing as a make-shift centre-forward, despite being more of a left-winger.

Osimhen - who has made 21 appearances for the Turkish side this season, scoring 17 goals, providing five assists and totalling 1,627 minutes played - could well then be the answer, if a late swoop were to be pursued.

How Osimhen compares to Nunez

Nunez has managed 29 appearances for Liverpool this season, scoring six goals, providing four assists and totalling 1,515 minutes played.

Whilst he is still being used, the fact Diaz has been shifted to play through the middle shows Slot perhaps doesn't fully trust him yet.

Victor Osimhen vs Darwin Núñez comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Osimhen Nunez Goals 0.94 0.36 Assists 0.29 0.24 xG 1.43 0.47 Progressive Carries 1.91 2.33 Progressive Passes 1.06 2.03 Shots Total 5.88 3.08 Shot-Creating Actions 4.26 2.26 Touches (Att Pen) 9.57 5.94 Aerial Duels Won 4.04 1.05 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing Osimhen to Nunez this season, you can see Osimhen is more of a typical box striker, scoring goals at an extremely high rate, generating exceptional xG numbers per 90, taking a high volume of shots and winning aerial duels for fun.

Nunez does, however, contribute more in regards to progressive actions, dropping deep and linking play more effectively, but given the quality in Liverpool's squad already, a striker who can offer something different could be a better option for Slot's side.

Osimhen has been labelled a "world-class" striker by José Mourinho, and that could be exactly what Liverpool need to take the goal-scoring burden off of Salah, having a centre-forward who can generate high xG chances when Salah isn't performing and also cause havoc in the box, creating space for others around him.

Having the addition of such a clinical presence through the middle could hand the Reds that extra edge as they bid to secure the title.