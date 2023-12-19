Liverpool will need to put Sunday's dour draw against Manchester United behind them and ready themselves for the visit of West Ham United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, though the issues are starting to mount for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Ryan Gravenberch was forced off during the 0-0 Anfield encounter in the Premier League and is expected to be sidelined until the new year, compounding the absence of Alexis Mac Allister - who is convalescing after a stamp from Sheffield United's Vinicius Souza earlier in December penetrated the muscle.

Long-term absentees Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara are still absent, and with first-placed Arsenal travelling to Merseyside on Saturday, Klopp will have to balance the workload at this crucial festive period.

With this in mind, Football FanCast predicts that Klopp could make five changes for the fixture against David Moyes' side.

1 GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Alisson has not been in the squad for either of Liverpool's Carabao Cup matches this term and it is probable that Klopp will keep the faith in Caoimhin Kelleher, who has played nine times this term.

While the Brazilian is indisputably Liverpool's best goalkeeper, Kelleher is a competent backup and will be desperate to prove his worth on a big night for the Reds, as they look to move one step closer to reclaiming some silverware.

2 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

There is a possibility that Joe Gomez will deputise down the right flank on Wednesday night, but Klopp will want to maintain a first-team core throughout his squad and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be among those likely to start.

The 25-year-old has been the creative fulcrum this season and has posted two goals and five assists across all competitions, with The Athletic's James Pearce heralding his "sensational" ability.

3 CB - Jarell Quansah

Jarell Quansah will be expected to return to the starting line-up to give the £70k-per-week Ibrahima Konate, who has been described as a "monster" by writer Charlotte Coates, a break ahead of the contest against the Gunners at the weekend.

The 20-year-old broke into the first team in the early phase of the current campaign and looks like he could cement a starting spot in the Reds team in the future, both commanding and composed at the heart of the backline.

With Joel Matip rupturing his ACL earlier this month, it's certainly a good thing that the titan has emerged from the academy ranks.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk will partner Quansah in front of Kelleher's goal to bring some experience against the in-form Jarrod Bowen, who has scored ten league goals this season and found a home as West Ham's centre-forward.

The Dutchman has been back to his imperious best since the summer and will be crucial in ensuring Liverpool succeed in establishing control.

5 LB - Kostas Tsimikas

With Andy Robertson still injured after dislocating his shoulder with Scotland in October, Kostas Tsimikas is likely to start once again against West Ham.

The Greece international has demonstrated improvements recently but Robertson's absence continues to be felt down the left channel.

6 DM - Wataru Endo

A surprise £16m summer signing from Stuttgart, Wataru Endo has started the past three Premier League matches in Mac Allister's absence and will likely anchor the midfield in midweek.

The Japan captain, aged 30, is not quite the long-term successor to Fabinho's position in the team but he is industrious and intelligent, and his energy will be crucial in stifling a talented Hammers engine room.

7 CM - Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott recently claimed that he wishes to shake off the 'super sub' tag and start playing from the outset in the Premier League with regularity, with the creativity and innovation that he brings something that has lacked in the Liverpool team over recent weeks.

Harvey Elliott: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Passing Aerial duels Through balls Tackling Key passes Long shots *Sourced via WhoScored

Dominik Szoboszlai was abject against Manchester United and branded with a 4/10 match rating by the Liverpool Echo's Paul Joyce; he will likely start against Arsenal but here Elliott has a golden opportunity to stake his claim to a more prominent role in the squad.

8 CM - Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones was pivotal to Liverpool's late-season resurgence before the summer and started strong throughout August and September, leading Pearce to note his "flying start".

Suspension and injury have derailed his progress lately but he remains a crisp and energetic member of the midfield, with his technical skills crucial to quelling the Hammers threat.

As per FBref, the Englishman ranks among the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 5% for assists, the top 16% for tackles, the top 14% for progressive carries and the top 10% for successful take-ons per 90.

9 RW - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has only scored one goal from his past five Premier League appearances but has 22 direct goal contributions from 23 matches this term and is unquestionably one of the best forwards in the world.

He has also scored ten goals and supplied four assists from just 13 games against the Hammers, winning 11 times.

10 LW - Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo just hasn't really got going in the Premier League this season, scoring twice from 15 appearances (seven starts) and creating just 0.4 key passes per game.

He's been a victim of his own versatility but must be unleashed on the left wing tomorrow; he's also scored in both of Liverpool's Carabao Cup clashes this season.

11 CF - Darwin Nunez

The good work that Darwin Nunez put in across the opening months of the season appears to have unravelled recently, with the Uruguayan currently without a goal in ten games.

He remains a livewire as the arrowhead, however, and Klopp maintains the belief that the cogs will combine sooner rather than later.

It would be great if he found a rich vein of form to charge his club's exploits over the remainder of the gruelling winter period.

Liverpool predicted line-up in full vs West Ham: (GK) Caoimhin Kelleher; (RB) Trent Alexander-Arnold, (CB) Jarell Quansah, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (LB) Kostas Tsimikas; (DM) Wataru Endo, (CM) Harvey Elliott, (CM) Curtis Jones; (RW) Mohamed Salah, (CF) Darwin Nunez, (LW) Cody Gakpo.