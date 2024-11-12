Liverpool have been floating on a cloud across the past few weeks, sauntering into the ascendency in both the Premier League and Champions League. Arne Slot is loving life in one of England's most vibrant and bouncing cities.

If only the season ended in November, eh. Slot, however, will speak no false pretences to his squad. The road ahead is long and bumps are unavoidable.

The Dutch boss has inculcated into Anfield a style of football that provides more control than that of his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp. The Reds still retain much of the German's trademark style, but this amalgamation of tactical philosophy is paying dividends.

One thing Liverpool are lacking, however, is a clinical centre-forward. Diogo Jota is a high-class goalscorer but too regularly injured, whereas Darwin Nunez, for all his praiseworthy effort, has yet to demonstrate a prolific side for the Merseysiders.

Liverpool chasing new striker

As per transfer insider Graeme Bailey, Liverpool are emerging as a surprise candidate to sign Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, who has earned a reputation as one of the Premier League's foremost strikers in recent years.

Isak is contracted to St. James' Park until 2028, so it might feel like the Magpies aren't beset with any urgent need to cash in on their prized asset, but there are whispers of a stand-off, with Eddie Howe and co seeking to tie the 25-year-old down to a bumper new package.

Arsenal are in need of a number nine and have been routinely linked with the Sweden international this year. One recent report suggests that Newcastle would entertain offers in the €120m (£101m) ballpark.

This would make Isak Liverpool's club-record acquisition, taking him above Nunez, who is into his third season at Anfield but is yet to prove himself as the high-output goalscorer the club crave.

How Isak compares to Nunez

Nunez has played 110 matches for Liverpool and has chalked up 36 goals and 19 assists, marking his goal contribution rate at a clean 0.50 per game.

That's not bad at all, but, by comparison, Isak has posted 40 goals and seven assists across 78 Newcastle appearances, meaning his rate is marked at 0.60.

Of course, Isak leans less heavily into the creative side of his game than Nunez, who ranks among the top 18% of centre-forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

But Isak is what Liverpool need: a central striker with a "world-class" striking ability, as pundit Harry Redknapp has praised him, with pace and athletic prowess besides.

That's not to say that Nunez isn't capable of playing a prominent part in Slot's thriving system over the coming years, but for all his huff and puff, the Uruguayan simply isn't cut from clinical cloth.

When comes the point that his tenacity is not enough? They say that the 25-year-old is at his best during instinctive phases, but so too is Manchester City's Erling Haaland, and the ball-striking polarity is stark.

Darwin Nunez: PL Stats Comparison Match Stats* 22/23 23/24 24/25 Matches (starts) 29 (19) 36 (22) 8 (4) Goals 9 11 2 Assists 3 8 1 Shots (on target)* 2.9 (1.3) 3.0 (1.3) 1.4 (0.8) Big chances missed 20 27 1 Pass completion 67% 72% 75% Big chances created 11 11 2 Key passes* 1.0 0.9 0.4 Dribbles* 0.6 (49%) 0.4 (43%) 0.8 (75%) Total duels won* 2.8 (38%) 2.4 (38%) 3.5 (39%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

Liverpool will need to invest in a premium goalscorer sooner rather than later. Mohamed Salah has scored ten goals and supplied ten assists across 17 matches in all competitions this season, but is also out of contract in June and still hasn't signed a new deal.

Klopp once claimed that Nunez is "unstoppable" on his day, but such days seem to be few and far between, with his three-goal haul across 14 matches (albeit just seven starts) under Slot's wing leaving plenty to question.

Why Alexander Isak would complete Liverpool

It seems that Isak would be the icing on the cake. His prolific ability in the final third knows no bounds, and he harvested 25 goals across 40 fixtures for a struggling United side last season.

After a slow start this year, Isak has found his feet and notched in four successive matches for Newcastle, vitally scoring in victories over Chelsea (in the Carabao Cup) and Arsenal (in the league).

He also proved to be among the most clinical strikers in the Premier League last year, with his ability to finish his chances something that would elevate Slot's already-flourishing frontline and then some.

It might even see him become Liverpool's finest centre-forward since the days of Luis Suarez. Nunez, Suarez's countryman, felt like a natural successor upon his arrival, but it hasn't been the case.

Suarez plundered 69 goals and 39 assists across just 110 Premier League matches for the Reds, which is marked as a contribution rate of 0.98.

A once-in-a-lifetime number nine, he was simply mesmerising, quite rightly dubbed a "legend" of the game by football scout Jacek Kulig after his illustrious escapades with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Once peculiarly described as a "unicorn for his mixture of size & technical ability" by correspondent Kev Lawson, Isak has the colour and verve to become a centre-forward for the ages at Anfield.

If FSG are determined to upgrade on Nunez, this is the move to make.