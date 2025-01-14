So, the track that FSG have chosen this winter is one that we all know and love: Liverpool are opportunistic in the transfer window, and will only act if that perfect prospect presents itself.

This might be frustrating for those of an Anfield persuasion, but there's a reason why Liverpool have stayed ahead of the curve for the best part of a decade, probably behind only Manchester City and Real Madrid on the grand European scale.

It might not feel like it at times, but you can bet your bottom dollar that Liverpool chiefs aren't just twiddling thumbs and spinning around ergonomic chairs, with plenty simmering behind the scenes as Arne Slot's side chase down the Premier League title.

We all want a shiny new signing to insinuate themself into the core of Liverpool's first team, but sporting director Richard Hughes is currently embroiled in a fight to tie down the 'big three' to new contracts.

Moreover, Darwin Nunez's future is up in the air. The likeable Uruguayan, sadly, might be moving on.

The latest on Darwin Nunez's future at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp personally advocated Nunez's signing after he scored 34 goals from 41 matches for Benfica in 2021/22, bagging twice against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Liverpool broke their transfer record to bring him in on a £85m deal, but it hasn't gone to plan. For all his energy and spirit, the maverick has never managed to shake the wastefulness that has marred his career on English shores, having missed 50 big chances across 80 Premier League fixtures, as per Sofascore, and scoring only 22 times.

The word on the street is that Michael Edwards has reportedly rejected a £70m verbal proposal from Al Hilal for the 25-year-old, with FSG holding out for their £85m asking price. Some might find that ludicrous - Nunez, after all, has only scored four goals from 26 matches this term - but let's see how it pans out.

It almost feels like Nunez has regressed under Slot's wing, that he's lost some of his chaotic energy and been minimised into something more simplistic. It's not working for him.

The highly-charged number nine is a fan favourite and rightly so, but Slot carries himself with a business-like ruthlessness and that is one of the defining factors behind Liverpool's success.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Liverpool lining up exciting Nunez replacement

If Nunez does leave this month, Liverpool would be wise to secure an instant replacement. Jayden Danns, 18, is a wonderful prospect but it would be negligible to heap such a burden on his shoulders.

Jayden Danns - Liverpool Stats by Level Level Apps Goals Assists Liverpool 7 3 0 Liverpool U21 9 3 2 Liverpool YL 2 1 0 Liverpool U18 33 24 4 Stats via Transfermarkt

As such, there might be some truth in The Northern Echo's recent report that Liverpool have identified Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo as a possible signing this month, though he is valued at £50m.

However, FSG are drawn to the idea of offering the £30m-rated Ben Doak as a makeweight, allowing them to welcome Semenyo to the fold in an affordable fashion.

The 25-year-old has been a standout figure at the Vitality Stadium this season and is also on Newcastle United's radar. He could be the dynamic and versatile forward that the Reds need to push over the line in their title charge.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

What Antoine Semenyo would bring to Liverpool

Bournemouth signed Semenyo from Bristol City for a £10.5 fee in January 2023, convinced by the electric winger's performances in the Championship.

He sat on the fringes initially but went from strength to strength when Andoni Iraola replaced Gary O'Neil in the dugout, bagging eight Premier League goals last season and raising his game once more this term.

With six goals and three assists across 21 outings for the Cherries in 2024/25, Semenyo has the talent and the potency to make a difference in Liverpool's squad, with his underlying data suggesting that he could actually prove to be an upgrade on Nunez.

Premier League 24/25 - Antoine Semenyo vs Darwin Nunez Match Stats* Semenyo Nunez Matches (starts) 19 (19) 15 (7) Goals 5 2 Assists 2 2 Shots (on target)* 4.1 (1.2) 1.4 (0.5) Big chances missed 7 3 Pass completion 77% 70% Big chances created 7 3 Key passes* 1.2 0.4 Dribbles (completed)* 2.2 (58%) 0.5 (58%) Ball recoveries* 5.3 1.8 Total duels (won)* 6.8 (45%) 2.9 (40%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

You can see that Semenyo brings more to the table than Nunez, whose foibles have devolved into something damning. When Liverpool scouts weigh him up against Semenyo, who has been described as being "almost unplayable on his day" by reporter Ed Aarons, it's clear that he's in trouble.

Bournemouth's dynamo, you see, likes to bring fire to his attacking efforts, peppering the goal with an obscene number of shots. His 4.1 strikes per game, in fact, are even more than Mohamed Salah's 3.9 per game, so if Slot can increase his clinical edge, Liverpool might have a dangerous weapon indeed.

Analyst Ben Mattinson claimed that Semenyo would be the "perfect January signing" when discussing Arsenal's interest, so why shouldn't Liverpool push to sign him - especially with the Gunners in desperate need of fresh firepower?

Semenyo is simply operating at a higher level than his age-mate Nunez, and if Saudi suitors are willing to pay a big sum to take him off Liverpool's hands, it seems like something of a no-brainer.

After all, Liverpool have skyrocketed into the ascendency under their Dutch coach's management this term and must continue to lay down a steely framework to ensure that the mountain is crested and many more down the line.