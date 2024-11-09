Nuno Espírito Santo will be looking to secure a fourth successive Premier League win for Nottingham Forest this afternoon when they face Newcastle United at the City Ground.

The Reds come into the meeting off the back of a convincing 3-0 win against West Ham United, a victory that took them up to third in the table after the first ten matches.

They enjoyed a run of a draw and two wins in October which secured Nuno the division’s Manager of the Month award, ahead of the likes of Arne Slot and Pep Guardiola.

After such a good run in England’s top flight, it’s unlikely that the 50-year-old will make an array of changes to the starting lineup for the visit of Eddie Howe’s side.

One player looks certain to start once again, looking to continue his fine form from the early stages of the campaign.

Chris Wood’s stats at Nottingham Forest

In January 2023, Forest agreed a deal with Newcastle to sign striker Chris Wood on loan with an obligation to buy for £15m in the summer.

At the time, many turned their noses up at the deal, looking to be a waste of money, but he quickly proved to be worth every penny after his sensational display against his former employers on Boxing Day last season.

The New Zealand international scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 victory, coming back to haunt the Magpies, in what was one of his best performances as a Forest player.

The 32-year-old ended the 2023/24 season with 14 goals, the most of any player in the squad, but this campaign he’s taken his game to the next level.

Wood has already scored eight times, including a double against fellow East Midlands outfit Leicester City - with his unbelievable form securing him the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for October, making him the first player in the club’s history to claim the trophy.

He’s only been outscored by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland so far this campaign, a signal as to how impressive he has been for the Reds in front of goal.

Today, he could once again haunt his former side, but if he is to do so, Nuno must recall one player to the starting lineup.

The man who Nuno has to recall against Newcastle

Midfielder Elliot Anderson arrived at the City Ground over the summer from Newcastle, taking advantage of the Magpies’ PSR and financial issues.

Their loss has been the Reds’ gain, with the England U21 international making an impressive start to life in the East Midlands - but he’s found himself behind Morgan Gibbs-White in the pecking order.

The former Wolves ace returned to the starting lineup after his recent ankle issue, with Anderson dropping to the bench as a result of Gibbs-White's recall.

However, when looking at the 22-year-old’s figures from the first few months of the season, he has taken to life in Nottingham like a duck to water, with his chance creation undoubtedly helping Wood against the Magpies this afternoon.

Elliot Anderson's stats for Nottingham Forest in the PL (2024/25) Statistics Tally Forest rank Games played 10 =1st Assists 3 1st Big chances created 4 1st Successful dribbles per 90 2.2 1st Goals & assists 3 2nd Chances created 14 2nd Successful tackles per 90 2.1 2nd Stats via FotMob

The “sensational” Anderson, as dubbed by Forest fan and podcast host Matt Forde, has the most assists of any player in the first-team, along with the most big chances created - giving Wood the opportunities to add to his impressive tally later on today.

Winger Anthony Elanga - who hasn't scored this season - has been poor in recent weeks, potentially being the man to make way, which could see Anderson operate in a slightly wider role off the right-hand side.

However, it wouldn’t be the first time he’s featured in such a role, doing so against Liverpool in the 1-0 win at Anfield - and starring before his withdrawal on the hour mark.

It’s a great opportunity for Nuno’s side to extend their winning run this afternoon, taking on a Newcastle side who are yet to reach the heights they’ve previously hit under Howe.

If the Reds are to be victorious, the recall of Anderson will give them the added quality in attacking areas needed to strengthen their grip on a top-four spot.

Perhaps, both he and Wood can terrorise their former employers...