Nottingham Forest will be looking to end the season on a high and avoid a huge upset in suffering relegation when they face relegated Burnley this afternoon.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side currently sit three points clear of the drop zone ahead of the final outing of the season, with the club all but safe from relegation.

The Reds would need to lose, and Luton Town beat Fulham at Kenilworth Road, with a 12-goal swing needing to occur between the two matches for Forest to return to the Championship for next season.

Forest come into the meeting following their seventh 3-2 defeat of the campaign against Chelsea, with the Reds throwing away a one-goal lead with less than 15 minutes remaining at the City Ground.

With the club travelling to face an already relegated side, Nuno will want to right the wrongs of last weekend and complete the job he was brought in to do in the East Midlands.

However, if his side are to claim all three points, he needs to drop one player from the starting lineup with one player deserving of a recall following his return to action from his latest injury setback.

Why Chris Wood should be dropped against Burnley

Whilst he may be the club’s top scorer in the Premier League this campaign with 12 goals, experienced striker Chris Wood has been very disappointing in recent matches - failing to find the back of the net in any of his last five games.

The New Zealand international, who will be returning to Turf Moor following his time with the Clarets, has been wasteful in his recent outings, with his missed opportunities potentially securing the Reds’ survival long before now.

Big chances missed by Wood in the last six matches Opponent Big chances missed Chelsea (H) 3 Sheffield United (A) 2 Manchester City (H) 2 Everton (A) 1 Wolves (H) 0 Tottenham (A) 2 Stats via FotMob

The shocking misses against Manchester City and Chelsea come to mind, with Wood failing to add to his goalscoring tally in any of the matches despite the golden opportunities he was presented with.

The 32-year-old has started the last ten Premier League matches in a row, with the striker having to deputise following injuries in the final third to Forest’s other attacking options.

However, one other striker has recently returned to first-team action, with Nuno needing to recall him to the starting XI to give his side the best possible chance of winning against Vincent Kompany’s men.

The man to replace Chris Wood against Burnley

Having missed seven matches through injury, Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi returned to action in the closing stages of the victory away at Sheffield United a couple of weeks ago.

The 26-year-old "monster", as dubbed by journalist David Hundeyin, also appeared off the bench during the defeat against Chelsea, but unsurprisingly he was unable to make any impact in the four minutes he was on the pitch.

However, given his recent return to action, coupled with Wood’s alarming drop in form, Nuno should look to spoil the Kiwi's return to face his former side and recall Awoniyi to the starting lineup, with his physical hold-up play potentially being the key over the Clarets this weekend.

Awoniyi enjoyed a brilliant run at the end of the previous campaign, scoring six times in the last four matches, with the fans hoping he can replicate that form at Turf Moor and make sure of the club’s Premier League status for the 2024/25 season.