Prior to the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo, Nottingham Forest were struggling to maintain any good form.

However, the Portuguese boss has inspired his side, as they’ve already beat Newcastle United and Manchester United, climbing into 15th in the Premier League.

Yet, with a lack of depth in attack, Forest will look to add a new forward to their ranks this winter.

Nottingham Forest transfers latest – Che Adams

According to reports in Turkey, Forest are interested in signing Che Adams once again after previously targeting the forward in the summer.

The 27-year-old's contract at Southampton is up at the end of the season, and therefore he could leave the club for free in the summer.

This means that Forest could submit a low offer for the striker this month. It is a deal that could be completed quite easily.

Che Adams' style of play

When signed in the summer for £15m, the idea would have been to use Chris Wood as a backup option for Taiwo Awoniyi, or as an impact sub. However, due to the Nigerian picking up an injury in November, which will leave him on the sidelines until April, the 32-year-old has stepped up in his absence.

Despite the former Burnley striker being Forest’s top scorer in the league with seven, his goals have come in batches rather than consistently. The New Zealand star’s contract runs out this summer, and therefore Forest could be looking to replace him.

Adams is the striker that could end Wood’s Forest career, as his arrival would seemingly push the ex-Newcastle player further down the pecking order. The Saints forward has been used sparingly this season, but he has still managed to score seven goals and register two assists in 11 starts across all competitions.

Nonetheless, the table below shows Adams’ stats from the last year and how they compare to his positional peers.

Adams' Stats Stats (per 90) Adams Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.50 Top 18% xG 0.43 Top 34% Passes completion % 77% Top 7% Progressive passes 2.67 Top 12% Passes into final third 1.75 Top 12% Dribblers tackled 0.42 Top 8% Stats via FBref

Firstly, it is clear to see that Adams is a well-rounded centre forward who can play in any game state, which makes him “underrated” as per football analyst Statman Dave. Additionally, the 5 foot 9 striker's xG to non-penalty goal ratio underlines that the former Birmingham City player is clinical in attack, which is a vital attribute for Forest due to their lack of possession and common underdog status.

Furthermore, as shown by his high pass completion percentage, progressive passes and passes into the final third, Adams is a striker who can not only combine with those around him, but can also progress the play without being wasteful. He’s also a hard-working centre forward, who uses his energy to press and regain possession by tracking back to prevent counterattacks.

Overall, considering the cost of Adams will be extremely cheap, it would be a signing with very little risk, and therefore it is one that Nuno must look to secure.