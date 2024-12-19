One of PSG's first team regulars is now not renewing his contract in the French capital amid interest from Manchester United, according to a new report.

Man Utd transfer news

The January transfer window opens in under two weeks, and this will be Ruben Amorim's first transfer window as United manager. The new boss will know his squad a little better than he did a few weeks ago, but that doesn’t mean he will be satisfied with the options that are in front of him.

Therefore, there could be a couple of ins and outs in the New Year, as Amorim shapes the squad in his vision. A new goalkeeper could be on the agenda for Amorim and United, as it’s emerged that contact has been made to sign John Victor from Botafogo. United were interested in the Brazilian goalkeeper last week, but now they have made official contact in their bid to secure his signature.

Related Man Utd and INEOS make offer for £48m star to replace Marcus Rashford INEOS appear to already have their mind made up on who should replace Rashford if he were to leave.

Marcus Rashford’s future at Old Trafford looks very uncertain, and with that, United are looking at potential replacements, and they have made an offer to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao. It would cost INEOS £48million to secure the signing of the Spain international.

Nuno Mendes not renewing his contract amid interest from Man Utd

A new left-back has also been mentioned to be high on the list of United and Amorim priorities, and they now could have a new target in mind. According to Sky Sports German reporter Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United remain strongly interested in signing Nuno Mendes from Paris Saint-Germain.

Mendes, who earns 1,440,000 euros a year (£1.19m), has been with the French champions since the summer of 2021, as he joined from Sporting on loan before joining on a permanent basis a year later. The 22-year-old was a regular in the side in his first two campaigns, but unfortunately, last season he missed a large chunk of the campaign through a hamstring injury.

The left-back, who has won 33 Portugal caps, returned towards the end of last season and has been key for PSG this season when available. Plettenberg has now stated that United remain “strongly” interested in signing Mendes, as they were before he moved to France.

Nuno Mendes' 24/25 PSG stats Apps 15 Starts 14 Goals 2 Assists 2

PSG are keen to extend Mendes’ contract, as it runs out in 2026, but as things stand, that isn’t in the plans of the defender. United are among the teams interested in signing Mendes, and the fact that Amorim and Mendes have the same agent could help the Red Devils in securing a transfer. Mendes is among the more expensive options for United when it comes to strengthening their left-back spot.