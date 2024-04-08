Nottingham Forest failed to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League after falling to a 3-1 defeat away at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening.

The Reds fell behind after an own goal from Brazilian centre-back Murillo before Chris Wood made it four goals in as many games with a brilliant instinctive finish after great work from Anthony Elanga and Neco Williams down the right-hand side.

However, crushing strikes from Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro secured three points for Ange Postecoglou's side, with Forest still lingering dangerously close to the relegation zone - the club only above Luton Town on goal difference with six games to go.

The game in north London was a good opportunity for Nuno Espírito Santo's side to re-establish their gap above the drop zone, but they failed to do so, with one player in particular having a disappointing game.

Ryan Yates' stats against Tottenham

After an unchanged side from the victory over Fulham last Tuesday, midfielder Ryan Yates took the armband and led the Reds out looking to claim all three points.

The Forest academy graduate was given the task of man-marking attacking midfielder James Maddison, with Yates' relentless pressing style a potential way to combat the England international.

However, the 26-year-old was run ragged by the former Leicester City man, with the Reds midfielder committing four fouls within the first 15 minutes and picking up a yellow card for his troubles.

Yates lost seven out of his nine duels - the Forest man unsuccessful in 78% of the duels he contested - before committing a further foul, taking his tally to five throughout his display.

He was also dribbled past once, with Yates often being bypassed by the play and looking out of his depth during the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Yates' stats against Tottenham Statistics Tally Minutes played 81 Fouls committed 5 Duels lost 7 Dribbled past 1 Shots 1 Passes 28/32 (88%) Stats via FotMob

Undoubtedly, the midfielder plays with his heart on his sleeve and is committed to succeeding for his boyhood club, but today was another example that the 26-year-old isn't technically up to the demands of the Premier League.

He was given a rating of 5.5/10 by Nottinghamshire Live Forest correspondent Sarah Clapson, with the midfielder failing to get a hold of the in the middle of the park.

Forest play again in less than seven days and Nuno should look to replace Yates with another member of the Reds squad who looked more suited to his system after coming off the bench during the weekend's defeat.

The man to replace Yates going forward

The Reds have some excellent options in the middle of midfield, with Nicolas Dominguez more than deserving of another run in the starting lineup.

The Argentinian came on in the 68th minute and completed all 15 of the passes he attempted, whilst winning 100% of the duels he contested after coming on.

Dominguez was also a threat as the Reds tried to claw back the two-goal deficit, the 25-year-old also managing to get a shot on target with the former Bologna man a nuisance at both ends after his introduction.

He was harshly dropped after the Brighton defeat, with the Argentinian coming off the bench in the last four games. Dominguez did have a solid partnership alongside Brazilian Danilo, meaning Nuno needs to play the duo together against Wolves at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon.