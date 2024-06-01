Nottingham Forest have a huge summer ahead of them to avoid any further breach of the Premier League’s PSR rules whilst improving their squad to maintain their top-flight status.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side endured a tricky second half of the 2023/24 campaign, especially considering a four-point deduction which plunged them into fresh relegation woes.

The Reds secured rules survival on the final day following a 2-1 win against already relegated Burnley at Turf Moor, with Chris Wood scoring a double against his former side.

With the summer transfer window rapidly approaching, the club will undoubtedly need to bolster their ranks if they are to build on the end of the season which saw Nuno’s side win two of their last three matches.

However, given their financial troubles, they may have to sell multiple players to cut the wage bill and give themselves a huge chance of avoiding a second PSR punishment in as many seasons.

One player in particular must be sold, especially considering his recent failed loan spell away from the East Midlands.

Joe Worrall’s stats during 2023/24

After the signings of players such as Murillo and Andrew Omobamidele, Joe Worrall only made seven appearances up until January, with off-the-field antics also seeing the defender instructed to train away from the first-team.

Although it's not exactly clear what happened between the defender and former boss Steve Cooper, The Athletic confirmed that Worrall was told to train separately after a confrontation.

He subsequently left the club on a temporary basis, joining Turkish side Besiktas on loan until the end of the 2023/24 campaign, with the Süper Lig side also having an option to make the move permanent this summer.

However, they confirmed that they wouldn’t be taking up the option on the 27-year-old’s loan deal, with Worrall set to return to the City Ground over the summer after just six appearances at the Vodafone Arena.

Worrall's stats on loan at Besiktas (23/24) Statistics Tally Games 6 Goals 1 Pass accuracy 80% Tackles won 54% Duels won 78% Aerials won 83% Stats via FotMob

Given his lack of impact on Trentside and out on loan, the club need to sell the academy graduate this summer, with his market value dropping as a result of his poor performances.

Joe Worrall’s market value in 2024

Just a couple of months after signing a new long-term contract with Forest, the centre-back has seen his form fall off a cliff, with his value rising plummeting in recent months.

According to Football Transfers, Worrall is worth £4.9m - a figure that is £100k less than fellow academy graduate Ryan Yates, who is valued at £5m after his 35 appearance season at the City Ground.

He also earns a reported £50k-per-week, as per Capology, with the club potentially saving over £2.6m on wages alone - regardless of any transfer fee the club would receive for Worrall this summer.

Worrall unfortunately, hasn't made the grade in the Premier League, with the defender showing glimpses of quality, but unable to sustain his performance levels - with the Tricky Trees believed to now be asking for £4m for the forgotten man, amid interest from the likes of Sheffield United.

That, coupled with his fall-out and Forest's FFP and PSR predicament, Nuno should look to permanently sell the 6 foot 3 defender when the window opens in the summer.