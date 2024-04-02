Nottingham Forest face Fulham at the City Ground tonight looking to claim their first Premier League victory in nearly two months.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side haven't claimed all three points in England's top-flight since the 2-0 win against West Ham United back on February 17th, with the Reds needing valuable points to pull clear from any looming relegation threat.

Forest fought back against Crystal Palace on Saturday to claim a valuable point, with the Reds leapfrogging Luton Town out of the relegation zone.

Tonight is a great opportunity for the club to pull further clear of the drop, with Nuno's side needing to make the City Ground a fortress between now and the end of the campaign.

However, one player must be dropped for the encounter with Marco Silva's side, with the fan-favourite looking past his best at the weekend.

Felipe needs to be dropped against Fulham

Since his arrival at the club back in January 2023, Brazilian defender Felipe has captured the hearts of the Forest faithful with his brilliant displays towards the tail end of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, he has endured a much tougher season this time around, with the former Atlético Madrid centre-back struggling with injuries over the last couple of months.

He has only managed to feature seven times in the Premier League, with the 34-year-old starting to look past his best. The defender even hinted at his retirement from professional football last month, with the defender set to leave the club this summer.

Although he managed to win 12 duels during the draw against Palace at the weekend, Felipe was arguably at fault for Jean-Philippe Mateta's strike, with the Brazilian needlessly being dragged out of position in the build-up to the goal.

The defender was given a 5/10 rating for his display against Oliver Glasner's side, with Nottinghamshire Live reporter Sarah Clapson branding Felipe as "shaky".

That being said, Nuno should replace the Brazilian for the meeting against Fulham tonight, with one Forest player deserving of a recall to the starting lineup.

The man to replace Felipe

Fellow centre-back Andrew Omobamidele had to bide his time for his full Forest debut, with the 21-year-old not featuring until four months after he arrived at the City Ground.

He made his first start in the 3-2 FA Cup third-round replay against Blackpool, with the 21-year-old scoring on his first appearance for the club.

He has gone on to be a hit under Nuno, starting on five occasions in the Premier League, with Omobamidele starting alongside Murillo in each of his appearances.

The duo have formed a solid partnership, with the pair, despite both being 21, looking way beyond their tender ages and putting in some brilliant performances to help the club avoid relegation to the Championship.

Record when Murillo and Omobamidele start together Opponent Scoreline W/D/L Brentford 3-2 L Arsenal 2-1 L Bournemouth 1-1 D Liverpool 0-1 L Brighton 1-0 L Stats via Transfermarkt

Although the Reds are yet to win a game with the pair starting at the heart of the defence, the duo complement each other well, with Omobamidele and Murillo still growing into the roles given their age.

Omobamidele was harshly dropped after the narrow Brighton defeat, with the Irishman yet to feature since. However, given Felipe's below-par outing on Saturday, Nuno should look to reinstate the former Norwich City man back into the starting lineup tonight.