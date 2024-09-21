Nottingham Forest travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion tomorrow afternoon looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side claimed a famous victory over Liverpool last weekend, beating Arne Slot’s side for the first time since 1969, ending their unbeaten start to the 2024/25 campaign.

The Reds have also defeated Southampton, whilst drawing with Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the opening four games so far in the league.

However, Sunday's clash presents another challenge for Nuno’s side, facing another unbeaten outfit in the form of Fabian Hurzeler’s side. The Seagulls have matched the Reds’ start to the campaign, with both sides sitting on eight points in the Premier League.

If Forest are to secure a third league win of the new campaign, he may have to brutally drop one player who started the victory at Anfield last weekend.

Why Nuno may drop Chris Wood against Brighton

Striker Chris Wood has already started the new season with a bang, scoring two goals in the opening four matches - currently boasting the highest tally in the squad.

However, he’s scored both his goals at the City Ground, failing to bag away from home, with the Reds operating with a more counter-attacking system when playing away from Trentside.

The 32-year-old isn’t the quickest option at the top end of the pitch, mainly utilised as a target man rather than a player who can rapidly transition the play when in possession.

Wood featured for 81 minutes in the victory on Merseyside last weekend, only completing four passes and losing all eight of the duels that he entered.

His hold-up play demands the New Zealand international to be dominant in the air whilst linking up with his teammates to present frequent opportunities in transition.

Chris Wood's stats against Liverpool (14/09/2024) Statistics Tally Minutes played 81 Shots taken 1 Big chances missed 1 Touches 14 Passes completed 4/8 (50%) Aerials won 0/8 (0%) Possession lost 7x Stats via Sofascore

As a result of his below-par performance against Slot’s side, he could be replaced by one player who produced an impressive cameo during his limited minutes towards the closing stages of the win.

The man who could replace Wood against Brighton

Forward Jota Silva is yet to start a league game after his £7m move from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes during the recent transfer window.

However, the 25-year-old has already opened his account for the Reds, scoring the equalising goal in the Carabao Cup defeat against Newcastle United last month.

Silva, who’s previously been dubbed as a “machine” by Portuguese commentator Tomas de Cunha, was brought on to replace Wood last weekend, completing just two fewer passes and winning more aerial duels despite featuring for 72 minutes less than the former Newcastle ace.

He also has the pace on the counter to cause the opposition problems alongside Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi, potentially forming a deadly trio at the top end of the pitch for Nuno’s side.

Despite his significantly smaller frame than Wood, he’s demonstrated his aerial ability, potentially handing the Reds an option in the air if needed to ease any pressure on the backline.

With today’s game another opportunity for Forest to continue their impressive start to the season, Nuno must make some bold calls to give his side the best chance of extending their unbeaten run.

Jota would be the perfect player to replace Wood, with his all-round ability in the final handing the club the best chance of securing a fifth successive league win.