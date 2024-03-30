Nottingham Forest will be looking for just their second Premier League victory of 2024 when they take on Crystal Palace at the City Ground tomorrow afternoon.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side's last league victory came in February, with the Reds defeating David Moyes' side 2-0 thanks to goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Since the win, Forest have lost three and drawn one of the last five league outings, with the Tricky Trees needing to change their fortunes and change them fast.

The club were hit with a four-point deduction last week for breaking the Premier League's PSR rules, subsequently dropping into the relegation zone as a result and left just a point behind Luton Town.

The game against fellow strugglers Palace is a huge opportunity for Forest to leapfrog the Hatters, with the club only having nine games remaining before the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

One player is deserving of a start at the City Ground, with the loanee enjoying a very successful international break.

Gio Reyna's stats vs Jamaica

The Forest loanee didn't originally start the CONCACAF tie against Jamaica last week, with the attacking midfielder coming on for the second half and eventually extra time.

Gio Reyna took his opportunity from the bench with both hands, claiming the Man of the Match award for his 75-minute performance. The 21-year-old featured in a slightly deeper midfield role for his country, which saw him complete 69 passes, at a completion rate of 90%.

It wasn't just offensively where he excelled, but also defensively, with Reyna winning all three of his tackles, whilst coming out on top in five of his eight ground duels.

The youngster assisted both goals for the USA, with his two contributions the difference saving teammate Matt Turner's blushes after failing to keep out Greg Leigh's early finish.

Gio Reyna's stats vs Jamaica Statistics Tally Minutes played 75 Assists 2 Chances created 4 Passes 69/77 (90%) Shots 3 Tackles 3 Stats via FotMob

In the next outing, against Mexico just a couple of days ago, he scored the goal to kill the game off - with the attacking midfielder being named the Player of the Tournament after he contributed one goal and two assists in the semi-final and final.

Gio Reyna's stats at Nottingham Forest

After joining the club on loan until the end of the season from Borussia Dortmund, Reyna has only featured for a combined 38 minutes, with the American not having the opportunity to showcase his talents - yet to start in the Premier League thus far.

After his 'spectacular' recent international performances, as claimed by GOAL journalist Ryan Tolmich, it's clear there is a player within the 21-year-old, with Nuno needing to try and work his magic to allow the youngster to flourish.

With Forest having just nine games left to save themselves in the Premier League, the Reds boss should look to include the USA international in the game against Palace at the City Ground this afternoon, with Reyna having the ability to cause the Eagles backline constant trouble.

Given his recent reluctance to deploy Hudson-Odoi from a starting position, he should drop Divock Origi and allow the 21-year-old a chance from the start to demonstrate his quality and have a positive impact on the vital Premier League encounter.