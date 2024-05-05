Nottingham Forest took a giant leap towards Premier League safety, following a huge 3-1 victory away at already relegated Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Reds fell behind early on after Gonzalo Montiel produced a needless challenge in the penalty area, with former Forest striker Ben Brereton Diaz stepping up to fire home the spot kick.

However, Nuno Espírito Santo's side produced a brilliant comeback, after a double from Callum Hudson-Odoi and a first Premier League goal from Ryan Yates secured a vital three points for the Reds.

The victory moves Nuno's side three points clear of the relegation zone, with just two games remaining this season, whilst having a considerably better goal difference and still having to face Burnley, who currently occupy a place in the drop zone.

However, two players produced a disappointing display in Yorkshire, with Nuno needing to look at alternative options ahead of the last two fixtures of the 2023/24 season.

Chris Wood's stats against Sheffield United

Despite being the club's top goalscorer in the Premier League this season, striker Chris Wood has endured a tough couple of weeks, including a performance against Manchester City that saw him miss multiple clear-cut opportunities.

He suffered a similar fate in the clash against the Blades yesterday, missing two big chances, that could have further added to the Reds' win at Bramall Lane.

Wood also only managed to win six of his 16 duels during the victory, a success rate of just 38% - with the striker failing to make his mark on the win.

He was subsequently replaced just before stoppage time, with fellow striker Taiwo Awoniyi returning from injury after missing the last eight games following a recurrence of his ongoing groin issue.

However, should the Nigerian be fit enough to start, Nuno should look to deploy the former Union Berlin up front for the clash against Chelsea in the hope of the 26-year-old being able to repeat his end-of-season form in 2022/23 that saw him score six goals in the last four matches - including the crucial strike against Arsenal that secured survival.

Despite Wood's poor performance, one Forest player produced a dismal display, potentially playing his last game in the Garibaldi Red, with his deal expiring over the summer.

Gonzalo Montiel's stats against Sheffield United

After joining the club on loan from Sevilla following his World Cup triumph, defender Montiel arrived at the City Ground with hopes of the Argentinian becoming the club's regular right-back.

However, yesterday's display in Yorkshire summed up his time so far at Forest, falling to impress in his first Premier League start since the 30th January.

The 27-year-old started in place of Neco Williams after the Welshman limped off with an injury in the 2-0 defeat against Manchester City last weekend.

Montiel was the player who gifted the hosts the chance to take an early lead after he was adjudged to have impeded Brereton Diaz.

His performance failed to get any better as the afternoon went on, only winning 25% of the four duels that he contested and also losing possession 14 times.

Montiel's stats against Sheffield United Statistics Tally Minutes played 83' Dribbled past 1x Duels won 1/4 (25%) Possession lost 14x Penalties conceded 1x Passes completed 31/42 (74%) Stats via Sofascore

Montiel was subsequently handed a 5/10 rating by Nottinghamshire Live journalist Sarah Clapson, with the Forest correspondent claiming he made a "daft" challenge for the host's opener.

Nuno's side could potentially clinch Premier League survival for the second straight season next weekend at home against Chelsea, but if they are to have any chance of doing so, the boss should look to withdraw the full-back after his horror show yesterday.