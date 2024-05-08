Nottingham Forest are lingering dangerously close to the Premier League's relegation zone, with the Reds only three points above Luton Town with just two games remaining this campaign.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side won their latest outing against Sheffield United, but the four-point deduction they received earlier this season has seen the Reds drop perilously close to a return to the Championship despite the near £300m investment by owner Evangelos Marinakis.

However, despite the poor run, the Forest boss has started to build a settled side that could easily pull clear of trouble next season, should they maintain their top-flight status before the end of the season.

His consistent selections have seen one player disappear from the squad, however, failing to feature at all since January following the arrival of one key member of the Reds squad.

Odysseas Vlachodimos' stats at Nottingham Forest

After arriving in Nottingham following a £7.7m move from Portuguese side Benfica, goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos had ambitions of becoming the club's number one despite the addition of Matt Turner just a couple of weeks prior.

The 30-year-old, who is Greece's main man between the sticks, had to bide his time before making his debut for the club, failing to make a single appearance until the 2-0 win over Aston Villa in November.

His clean sheet against Unai Emery's side is his only to date, but he's seen his game time decrease massively since the turn of the year.

Vlachodimos has only featured twice under Nuno, with both starts coming in the FA Cup against Blackpool - new signing Matz Sels starting every Premier League match since his January move to the City Ground.

The former Benfica shot-stopper has since become the third choice behind Sels and Turner, failing to appear in a single matchday squad since the 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in January.

A summer move must be on the cards for the 30-year-old, with the club needing to shift his hefty wages to avoid another punishment from the Premier League for breaking their PSR rules.

How much Odysseas Vlachodimos earns at Nottingham Forest

The goalkeeper signed a four-year deal upon his move to the East Midlands, on a reported £45k-per-week, as per Capology - a huge figure given his lack of impact on Trentside.

His weekly wage of £45k-per-week wage sees the Greece international him take home £2.3m a season, with the club needing to cut such a figure off the bill this summer.

Players who earn less than Vlachodimos at Forest Player Weekly wage Ola Aina £40k-p/w Danilo £30k-p/w Murillo £30k-p/w Anthony Elanga £25k-p/w Ryan Yates £25k-p/w Stats via Capology

When combining his transfer fee with his weekly wage, Vlachodimos would've cost the club £10m for this single season - costing the club over £1.4m per appearance during his time at the City Ground.

Whilst at the time it was seen as a brilliant piece of business signing a player of his calibre, but unfortunately for both parties, the deal has been a complete disaster.

The club need to raise as many funds as possible ahead of the PSR deadline on June 30th, with Vlachodimos potentially also wanting to depart the club in order to gain regular first-team minutes.