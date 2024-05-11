Nottingham Forest could potentially secure Premier League survival this weekend when they take on Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side at the City Ground this afternoon.

Nuno Espírito Santo's men come into the encounter looking to make it back-to-back wins after claiming a 3-1 win against already relegated Sheffield United last weekend.

Goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi and a first Premier League strike from academy graduate Ryan Yates moved the Reds three points clear of the relegation zone with just two matches remaining this campaign.

Should Luton Town and Burnley both lose in their respective matches earlier in the day, Nuno's side would need just a single point against the Blues to ensure they are playing top-flight football once more in 2024/25.

Forest claimed a 1-0 victory over Chelsea earlier this season after Anthony Elanga latched on to a perfectly weighted pass to slot home and secure the club their first of three away victories this campaign.

If Nuno's side are to have any chance of clinching survival, he must recall two players to the starting lineup who are deserving of a chance to impress after various stints on the sidelines.

Why Nuno must recall Harry Toffolo against Chelsea

After a dismal display against the Blades last weekend, Nuno must drop Gonzalo Montiel, with the Argentinian having an afternoon to forget at Bramall Lane.

Montiel was the player who gifted the hosts the chance to take an early lead after he slipped and impeded former Reds striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

His performance failed to improve as the afternoon went on, only winning 25% of the four duels that he contested and also losing possession 14 times.

Whilst regular right-back Ola Aina has often featured on the opposite side of the defence this season, the injury to Neco Williams could present the Nigerian with a rare opportunity to play on his natural side.

This could allow Harry Toffolo to make his first start since the 1-1 draw away at Luton in the middle of March, with the full-back deserving of an opportunity to stake his claim ahead of next season.

He's made 21 appearances in the league this season, but only started 39% of those matches - with Saturday the perfect opportunity to make his first start in nearly two months given the club's injury problems at full-back.

The Forest star who should also start against Chelsea

With striker Chris Wood missing numerous clear-cut chances against Manchester City and Sheffield United in recent weeks, Nuno must take him out of the firing line and hand an opportunity to Taiwo Awoniyi at the City Ground.

Despite being the club's top scorer this season, the New Zealand international has found goals hard to come by in the last few outings, with the return of the Nigerian forward potentially seeing Wood drop to the bench.

Forest's PL top scorers in 23/24 Player Goal tally Chris Wood 12 Callum Hudson-Odoi 7 Taiwo Awoniyi 6 Anthony Elanga 5 Morgan Gibbs-White 5 Stats via FotMob

The striker, who's previously been dubbed a "thorn in Chelsea's defence" by former Leeds United man Jermaine Beckford, returned from injury last weekend after missing the previous seven Premier League matches - with the 26-year-old potentially holding the key to the club's survival.

He scored six times in the last four matches of the 2022/23 campaign, including a double against the Blues at Stamford Bridge - having shown he can cause "all sorts of problems" for the west London side, according to Beckford.

Given his recent record against the London club, Nuno must give him the opportunity to showcase his talents and find the net against Pochettino's side once more in a game that could be pivotal for the club's top-flight future.