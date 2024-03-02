Nottingham Forest’s most recent home game in the Premier League was a convincing 2-0 win over West Ham United, and if it wasn’t for poor finishing, they could have defeated Manchester United in the week.

But since Nuno Espírito Santo’s excellent start to life at the Tricky Trees, beating Newcastle United and the Red Devils in December, they’ve won once in the league.

However, Forest have the chance to turn their form and their season around this weekend, as they face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a player who simply must feature in the starting lineup, alongside Taiwo Awoniyi.

Why Taiwo Awoniyi must start vs Liverpool

The number nine has been fantastic for Forest since joining for £17.5m at the start of last season, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in 42 appearances.

This season, his progress has been hindered by injuries, but when he has started up top, Forest have looked far more deadly, with Awoniyi netting six goals and three assists in 12 league starts.

The Nigerian is a striker who won’t just score goals but will also be a relentless outlet up front, which will be vital against Liverpool, a side that will dominate the possession.

Awoniyi is also a selfless striker who is willing to give 100% for his team off the ball, whether that be by leading the press or covering space to prevent progressive passes.

The former Liverpool centre-forward also knows how to score against his old team, netting in the 1-0 win over the Reds in this exact fixture last season, ensuring he would be a welcome return to the fold - alongside any of those who started on the bench in midweek...

Why Nicolas Dominguez could be key against Liverpool

Nicolas Dominguez has been one of the most consistent midfielders in the league this season, with his performances often going under the radar.

The versatility of the midfielder is what makes him so “impressive,” as labelled by analyst Statman Dave, with the Argentine having the ability to feature in multiple roles within one match.

However, it’s his defensive qualities while having the ability to affect the game in the final third that could make him key this afternoon.

The number 16’s performance against West Ham recently provides evidence of that, where he was deployed in the double pivot of a 4-2-3-1, which is where he should start today.

Dominguez vs West Ham Stats Dominguez Tackles 6 Ground duels won 6 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 93% Touches 57 Stats via Sofascore

As is shown in the table above, the former Bologna star thrives during the physical side of the beautiful game, breaking up the play and frustrating the opponent, as shown by his six tackles and six ground duels won.

However, he has also shown his ability to control the game and give his side a breather by retaining the ball once it’s been retrieved rather than wasting it, which will be vital later on. Against the Hammers, Dominguez had a pass accuracy of 93% and 57 touches while also registering an assist.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Dominguez’s tenacity and engine in the middle of the field will be incredibly important. The Argentine and Awoniyi could just hold the keys to a huge upset this weekend.