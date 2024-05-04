Nottingham Forest face arguably one of their most important games of the season this weekend when they take on Chris Wilder's Sheffield United side at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side come into the encounter looking to return to winning ways after falling to a 2-0 defeat against Champions Manchester City last Sunday.

The Reds have failed to win in their last four league outings and are staring the prospect of a return to the Championship in the face.

However, the club have a huge opportunity to pull clear of any looming danger, facing a Blades side who are already confirmed to be playing in England's second tier once again next season.

Forest claimed a 2-1 victory over United earlier this season after Chris Wood was brought on and scored a perfectly placed header to secure the Reds' first victory of the 2023/24 campaign.

If Nuno's side are to claim three vital points from the meeting, he must recall one player to the starting lineup and stick with one after his magnificent display against Pep Guardiola's side.

Why Andrew Omobamidele must start against Sheff Utd

In recent weeks, Nuno has decided to drop defender Andrew Omobamidele from the starting lineup, replacing him with Moussa Niakhate for the games against Everton and Manchester City.

The Irishman has started eight games in the Premier League under Nuno and has often partnered Murillo at the back, offering balance and allowing each other to feature on their natural side of the backline.

However, against Guardiola's side, the Reds boss switched to a back three, which saw Niakhate sit in the centre, with Willy Boly and Murillo featuring on either side of the Senegalese defender.

His side matched City for large spells, but Niakhate, as he did against Everton, struggled to make a real impact on the encounter, failing to win any of the duels that he contested.

Despite limping off, Nuno confirmed that Murillo and Boly should be fit to face the Blades this afternoon, with the former Wolves boss needing to reinstate Omobamidele alongside the duo.

Nuno must stick with one Forest player for Sheff Utd clash

As previously mentioned, Boly was recalled to the side for last weekend's defeat and produced a stellar display at the back, despite not featuring since the 1-1 draw against Luton Town back in March.

The 33-year-old slotted straight back into the team, contesting eight tackles, whilst also making two blocks and two interceptions.

The Ivorian "unit", as dubbed by former teammate Pascal Estrada, also completed 15 defensive actions - the most of any Forest player that day - plus winning ten duels in the narrow 2-0 defeat.

Boly's stats against Manchester City Statistics Tally Minutes played 84 Passes completed 22/27 (88%) Tackles 8 Blocks 2 Interceptions 2 Defensive actions 15 Duels won 10 Stats via FotMob

Although he's coming towards the back end of his career, the £40k-per-week centre-back has the aerial ability the Reds have been crying out for at the back, with Nuno's side conceding 22 goals from set pieces this season - the most in the Premier League this season.

Boly is an underrated cog in Forest's defensive system, with Nuno needing to start him once again in a back three this weekend at Bramall Lane.