Nottingham Forest face arguably the toughest test in club football this weekend when they take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side come into the encounter looking to return to winning ways after falling to a 2-0 defeat against fellow relegation-threatened side Everton.

The Reds have failed to win in their last three league outings and sit perilously close to the dropzone, amid very real fears of a relatively swift return to the Championship.

However, the chances of the Reds picking up three points on Sunday are extremely thin, with the Premier League champions unbeaten in 90 minutes since the start of December.

Forest claimed a crucial point against City last season after Chris Wood tapped home from close range after a sensational team move which involved every single member of the Reds side.

If Nuno's side are to claim anything from the fixture, he must recall two players to the starting lineup, with the duo deserving of a starting position after missing out against the Toffees last weekend.

Why Anthony Elanga must start against City

After picking up a minor injury a few weeks ago, winger Anthony Elanga has failed to start in any of the last two Premier League games but managed to come off the bench during the defeat at Goodison Park.

Gio Reyna replaced the Swede on the right-hand side of the attack, but failed to make a real impact before making way for the former Manchester United man after just 53 minutes.

Elanga has managed five goals and registered eight assists in the Premier League this season, with the forward thriving from regular game time after his move to the City Ground.

He should start based on his stats alone, but his "electric" pace on the counter-attack - as hailed by pundit Paul Robinson - could cause City a lot of problems, especially given Pep's tendency to start with three centre-backs, potentially allowing for huge gaps down either flank.

Forest will likely sit behind the ball for the vast majority of the encounter, looking to break where possible, but Nuno should also turn to another Reds player to combat the Citizens' potent forward line.

The man to partner Murillo against City

After returning to the starting lineup against Everton on Sunday, centre-back Moussa Niakhate struggled for much of the game trying to deal with the aerial threat of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Senegalese defender only managed to win 50% of his duels on Sunday, whilst giving possession away ten times and committing a singular foul.

Niakhate, who is left-footed like Murillo, featured on an unnatural right-side of the centre-back partnership, struggling to make the impact he usually would have if he played in his usual role.

Nuno decided to drop Andrew Omobamidele for the crucial clash, a decision which turned out to be a costly one given the Irishman's impact alongside the Brazilian so far this campaign.

The "sensational" talent, as dubbed by writer Brendan O'Brien, has started eight games in the Premier League under Nuno and looks like the perfect partner alongside Murillo at the back, offering balance and allowing each other to feature on their natural side of the backline.

Omobamidele's stats in the PL 23/24 Statistics Tally Appearances 10 Passes completed 263 Pass accuracy 87% Duels won 19 Interceptions 13 Recoveries 20 Stats via FotMob

The former Norwich City man has proven to be an excellent addition for the Reds since his summer transfer, with the 21-year-old having the potential to be a long-term starter at the heart of Forest's defence.

He's got the potential to become a brilliant Premier League centre-back, but he needs consistent game time in order to reach the heights all Reds fans know he's capable of, with Nuno needing to reunite the Irishman with Murillo ahead of the tricky test against City on Sunday evening.