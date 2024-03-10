Nottingham Forest have endured an up-and-down spell under boss Nuno Espírito Santo, with the Reds still right in the middle of a relegation battle.

The former Wolves boss took over from Steve Cooper on 20th December last year, with Nuno making an instant impact, winning two of his first three Premier League games with victories against Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Those two victories were undoubtedly the peak of his time in charge so far, with the Reds' form dropping as they entered 2024.

Forest have only won one league game so far this calendar year, which came in the 2-0 home win against West Ham United back in February, with the Reds suffering back-to-back defeats since.

Nuno will be wanting a response to the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend as they travel to face Brighton this afternoon, with the Reds head coach needing to unleash one member of the Forest squad.

Why Ryan Yates should be dropped to face Brighton

Midfielder Ryan Yates came through the Forest academy, with the 26-year-old being a consistent part of the Reds' squad so far this campaign.

He took the armband for the game against Jürgen Klopp's side last weekend and brought a needed physical presence to the midfield. However, his clumsy playstyle saw him commit four fouls during the 90 minutes, with Yates often overstepping the line with his tenacious attitude.

Yates failed to win a single tackle against Liverpool and was poor in possession, completing just 20 passes at a success rate of only 69%.

He's a solid player to have in games against sides who like to control possession, but with the return of one Forest player, he should make way and take his place on the substitutes' bench.

The man to replace Yates this afternoon

Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare joined the Reds in a £35m move from PSV last summer. His time at the City Ground has been a stop-start one, with Sangare having a good start, but his progress was halted with the Ivorian joining up with his nation for the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

His last game for Nuno's side came in the away victory at Newcastle on Boxing Day, with the 26-year-old given extended time off after the Elephants' triumph last month. He's yet to feature since his return, with his ball-winning abilities potentially the difference in what could be yet another tough away trip for the Reds.

Despite his up-and-down start to life with the Reds, Sangare has shown glimpses of what he's capable of out of possession, with the midfielder brilliant at regaining possession, as demonstrated by his tally of 3.5 tackles per 90 - ranking him within the top 4% of midfielders in Europe this season.

The "unstoppable" midfielder, as dubbed by Dutch journalist Roger Schmidt, cost the Reds a lot of money in the summer, with the Forest fanbase yet to see the best of the former Toulouse man, with the trip to Brighton a great opportunity to kickstart his career on Trentside.