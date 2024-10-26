Nottingham Forest made it two Premier League wins in a row after beating fellow East Midlands side Leicester City 3-1 at the King Power last night.

Goals from captain Ryan Yates and a double from the in-form Chris Wood secured a fourth win from nine league matches, preserving the Reds’ unbeaten away record so far this season.

The New Zealand international’s two goals take him to seven goals already this campaign, with the 32-year-old now second in the goalscoring charts behind just Erling Haaland.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s men now sit fifth in the league before the rest of the weekend’s fixtures, a remarkable feat - highlighting the excellent start in the first few months of 2024/25.

It’s a stark contrast from the last couple of years in England’s top-flight, looking like a tough side to break down, conceding just seven times with numerous players starring in the recent victory over former boss Steve Cooper’s side.

Forest’s star performers against Leicester

Midfielder Yates produced another superb display in the middle of the park, with his workmanlike style catching the eye once more - even adding a goal to his all-round display.

The 26-year-old featured for the entire 90 minutes, winning seven duels and winning two fouls as he helped see out the victory - starring in his leadership role.

Yates’ defensive display was impressive yet again, making an interception, three recoveries and five clearances as he appears to be relishing the challenge of taking his personal game to the next level after often being the supporters’ scapegoat.

Wood, meanwhile, has been a revelation since Nuno’s appointment, scoring 17 times since the end of December - making him the second-highest Premier League goalscorer in Forest’s history.

At the time of his £15m signing, it was laughed at and often dubbed a waste of money, but now the rest of the division will be jealous of the addition, with Wood’s goals equating to 60% of the club’s league strikes since the start of the campaign.

It was undoubtedly a phenomenal night’s work for Nuno’s side - registering yet another victory - but not every Reds' player managed to impress, with one first-team member failing to make an impact.

The Forest player who was disappointing against Leicester

Despite the three goals away from home, it could’ve quite easily been a lot more given the opportunities that arose in and around Leicester’s 18-yard box.

Winger Anthony Elanga had an evening to forget in the East Midlands, producing some woeful figures and subsequently being replaced way before the full-time whistle.

The Swede featured for 76 minutes before being replaced by Portuguese star Jota Silva for the remainder of the encounter, with Elanga looking well off the pace throughout.

Anthony Elanga's stats against Leicester City Statistics Tally Minutes played 76 Touches 33 Passes completed 8/12 (67%) Crosses completed 0/12 Duels won 3/6 (50%) Possession lost 20x Shots taken 1 Stats via Sofascore

The 22-year-old only managed 33 touches, whilst attempting 12 crosses but failing to find a teammate on any occasion - looking wasteful when handed the opportunity with the ball at his feet.

He also lost possession 20 times - the most of any player for either side - further highlighting his wasteful nature on the ball, with his withdrawal unsurprising when looking at his stats from the win.

All in all, it was a fantastic performance from Nuno’s side, further pushing them up the Premier League table and building a greater gap to the relegation zone, which is undoubtedly the main aim for the rest of the season.

The Reds host West Ham United at the City Ground next Saturday looking to make it three wins in a row, with Elanga certainly fearing for his starting role after his display last night.