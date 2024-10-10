As well as looking to give Ola Aina a new contract, Nottingham Forest are also keen on tying down another key player, with Nuno Espirito Santo pushing for it to happen, according to a new report.

It has been an excellent start to the Premier League season for the Reds, as they have lost just one of their seven games and already have a comfortable cushion above the relegation places.

Nottingham Forest news

Forest secured a 1-1 draw with Chelsea over the weekend, but it was bitter sweat as their talisman Morgan Gibbs-White suffered an injury. There was concern he may be missing for a few weeks, but Forest are hoping to have Gibbs-White back available for their game against Crystal Palace after the international break.

As stated before, one player that Forest are already looking to tie down to a new contract is Aina, as he’s entered the final year of his deal at the City Ground. The Reds are set to open contract talks with the defender soon, as they now face a battle to retain his services.

Italian side AS Roma are keen on signing Aina, and they believe they can sign him for around £10-12 million, given the fact he is in the final year of his deal. Aina has played in Italy before, and Roma believe this works to their advantage, as he will fit well into their team and knows their manager, Ivan Juric, as he played under him at Torino.

While Forest and Evangelos Marinakis aim to tie Aina down to a new contract, they are also keen to give a new contract to another player who has become important under Nuno.

Nuno wants Nottingham Forest to open contract talks with Chris Wood

According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, Nottingham Forest are keen to tie Chris Wood down to a new contract. The New Zealand international is now in the final year of his contract at the City Ground, and the club are keen to extend his stay beyond this campaign.

Wood joined Forest first on loan from Newcastle United in January 2023, and then that deal was made into a permanent switch that summer after he helped play a role in the club staying in the top flight.

The 32-year-old, who earns £4.1 million a year at the City Ground, has become a key player under manager Nuno, and it is him who is pushing the club to give the striker a new contract. The forward has made an impressive start to this season, and he has already come in for high praise, as Match of the Day 2 pundit Stephen Warnock labelled Wood as an “outstanding” player who offers so much to the team as well as his goals.

Chris Wood's Nottingham Forest stats Apps 49 Goals 20 Assists 1

Warnock said on Wood: “They’ve got Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, and Callum Hudson-Odoi; it’s pace in attack.

“But I’ve got to say Chris Wood is outstanding. Not only his goals, but as a focal point, he takes the pressure off the rest of the team.”