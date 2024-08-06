A young attacker from the academy has agreed to join Manchester United after deciding to leave Arsenal this summer, with the Red Devils scheduling an imminent medical after being successful with a "magnificent" offer.

Players who could be sold by Arsenal before deadline day

The latest confirmed departure will have divided opinion among some Arsenal supporters, with Hale End academy graduate and homegrown ex-Gunners ace Emile Smith-Rowe making a £35 million move to Fulham.

The midfielder was handed minimal opportunities last season, thanks partly to fitness issues, but the attacking quality in Mikel Arteta's side also largely kept him out of the starting eleven on a regular basis - making a move probably best for all parties.

Arteta would've ideally preferred to keep Smith-Rowe, according to some reports, but the £35 million fee received will go down as pure profit due to his academy player status - and the funds can be now be reinvested into acquiring a much-needed fresh addition or two.

Smith Rowe's Arsenal stats (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 115 Goals 18 Assists 13 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Minutes played 5,846 (via Transfermarkt)

The 24-year-old's departure may not be the only academy player we see leave Arsenal before deadline day on August 30, as it is believed Eddie Nketiah is attracting real interest from Ligue 1 giants Marseille and Roberto De Zerbi.

Some media sources have even claimed that Nketiah is on the verge of leaving Arsenal, and they've considered signing Brighton star Joao Pedro as a replacement, coming after the Brazilian netted 20 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions.

However, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano claims it isn't that close, despite Nketiah and Marseille reaching an agreement on personal terms for him to link up with De Zerbi in Ligue 1.

There is also the matter of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who has been widely linked with an exit from the Emirates Stadium, so supporters could see a few more departures in the coming weeks.

Chido Obi-Martin agrees to join Man Utd after leaving Arsenal

One very disappointing exit, despite Arsenal's best efforts to keep him, has been that of exciting young striker Chido Obi-Martin. Arsenal were working hard to keep Obi-Martin, who scored a very impressive 32 goals in just 18 league appearances for Arsenal's Under-18s last season, but the teenage sensation decided to leave and further his career elsewhere.

Now, according to Football Insider journalist Wayne Veysey, Obi-Martin has agreed to join Man United after quitting Arsenal, with a medical scheduled for this week. Erik ten Hag's side apparently made a "magnificent" offer to the 16-year-old, which he accepted, and a move up north now looks set in stone.

Ruud van Nistelrooy apparently held direct talks with Obi-Martin, which was said to be key in convincing the striker to join them. Arsenal supporters will be hoping he doesn't live up to the hype after such promise at academy level, now that he's on his way to a fierce rival.