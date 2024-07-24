While there is still plenty of time left, Arsenal have been unusually quiet in the transfer window thus far.

While their rivals have already made a number of high profile signings, be that Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur, Joshua Zirkzee to Manchetser United or Savinho to Manchester City, the Gunners have just signed a pair of teenage goalkeepers in Lucas Nygaard and Tommy Setford.

However, in their defence, the incredibly drawn out transfer of Bologna defender Riccardo Calaifiori appears to finally be coming to an end, and based on recent reports, Mikel Arteta could soon have his hands on another exciting addition to the first team, although it could be bad news for Thomas Partey.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Caught Offside, Arsenal have maintained and now intensified their interest in Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino.

The report claims that the Gunners have met with the player's representatives to learn about his situation, are now ready to progress in their pursuit, and are set to make an offer in the region of €30m, which converts to about £25m.

The only possible problem for the North Londoners is that the story has also revealed that both Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are also ready to bid for the midfielder, although it's said their offers will be between €25m and €30m.

It might prove slightly more complicated than first thought to get ahead of the two Spanish giants, but Edu Gaspar and Co should be doing all they can to bring Merino to the Emirates, even if it spells trouble for Partey.

Why Merino could be bad news for Partey

Now, while Merino has shown himself more than capable of playing in the six position and Partey has at times played as the left-eight, the Spaniard is not going to join Arsenal and be tasked with replacing the Ghanaian international at defensive midfield, so why would his arrival mean the end of the 31-year-old's time in the team?

Simply put, the La Real star's return of eight goals, five assists, and a tally of 326 successful duels in 45 appearances last season is evidence of just how excellent a central midfielder he is. Therefore, his introduction into the Gunners' first team would likely see Declan Rice return to his most recognised position, just in front of the back line, on a more permanent basis.

This change is probably in the best interest of the former West Ham United captain as well.

He has spoken in the past about the six being his "best position" in the team, and while he did play in central midfield towards the end of last season, that was more to accommodate the former Atlético Madrid ace's return to the starting XI than anything else.

Moreover, when looking at the three player's careers to date, it's crystal clear where they're best suited to play, with the Spanish "monster", as dubbed by data analyst Ben Mattinson, making 241 starts in the eight, Rice making 244 as a six, and the Odumase Krobo-born star making 300 in the same position.

Lastly, it's not even clear if the Ghanaian star could act as a quality substitute for the Englishman in defensive midfield.

Last season, he missed 34 games for club and country through injury, and over the last four campaigns, he has missed a staggering 80 matches, meaning he just cannot be relied upon to start or come off the bench.

Thomas Partey's Arsenal injury record Season Number of injuries Days missed Games missed 2020/21 3 81 21 2021/22 3 152 19 2022/23 2 29 6 2023/24 2 143 34 Total 10 430 80 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Ultimately, Partey is an undeniably talented player, but with Merino likely to join as the club's recognised eight and Rice, therefore moving back into the six, there will be no room for him in the starting lineup next season, and based on his availability last year, it seems unlikely that Arteta will be relying on him to maintain any level of fitness in the coming campaign.