Newcastle United’s efforts to improve the squad before the end of the transfer window are unprecedented, with the Magpies targeting various different players to bolster the squad.

Eddie Howe’s side have been in the market for a centre-back and a right-sided attacker all summer, but with just eight days left in the window, they are yet to secure any of their targets.

Edmond Tapsoba is the latest defender to be linked with a move to St James’ Park, but journalist Keith Downie confirmed this morning that a deal is edging closer for Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi.

As for the forward line, Noni Madueke has constantly been touted with a move to Tyneside, with Chelsea looking to make brutal cuts to their extremely bloated first-team squad.

However, the Magpies could also be about to target a move for a player in a different position, adding even more quality and depth to the midfield department.

Newcastle in move to sign midfield sensation

According to CaughtOffside, Newcastle are preparing a contract offer to sign Adrien Rabiot after the midfielder left Juventus upon the expiration of his contract at the end of June.

However, they aren’t alone in their pursuit of the 29-year-old, with Manchester United and Arsenal also in the race for the Frenchman’s services, as per the report.

The piece states that the Magpies are preparing a lucrative salary package alongside a long-term contract to tempt him into a move to St James’ despite the absence of European football this season.

He’s featured at the very top of European football for the last decade with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Juve, having the experience to help Howe’s side mount a push for a return to the Premier League’s top four in 2024/25.

Rabiot would be an excellent addition, allowing one current member of the first team to reach the next level on Tyneside.

Why Rabiot would make Guimaraes for Newcastle

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has captured the hearts of the fanbase since his £40m move to the club back in January 2022.

The 26-year-old has transformed the Magpies’ midfield, being a real crucial cog in their success which saw the club reach the Champions League group stages for the first time in two decades.

His excellent form hasn’t gone unnoticed, with fellow English sides Manchester City and Arsenal previously touted to trigger his £100m release clause in his contract.

However, now that the clause has expired, he looks set to remain on Tyneside, potentially reaching the next level, should Rabiot make a move to join Howe’s side.

The “world-class” Frenchman, as described by former Juventus striker David Trezeguet, registered 4.1 progressive passes and 2.4 progressive carries per 90 last season - potentially providing Guimaraes with the ammunition to improve on his tally of 15 goal contributions in the Premier League last season.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

He may be a box-to-box midfielder, but Rabiot has excelled defensively, winning two tackles and making 0.9 interceptions per 90, allowing the Brazilian to create more frequent opportunities in attacking areas.

Adrien Rabiot's stats in Serie A (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 31 Goals + assists 8 Pass accuracy 82% Progressive passes 4.1 Progressive carries 2.4 Tackles won 2 Interceptions 0.9 Aerials won 1.8 Stats via FBref

Rabiot’s ability in and out of possession would be hugely beneficial to Howe’s midfield, handing them the added experience and quality needed to mount a pushback towards the top four.

Given the limited funds available due to the PSR and FFP position, he would be an excellent pick-up on a free transfer, providing excellent qualities - whilst also barely affecting the financial situation at the club.