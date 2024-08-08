Leeds United appear to have made an offer to sign a "brilliant" Premier League gem on loan and have had a quick reply.

Leeds want at least three signings before deadline day

Ahead of this weekend’s Championship opener against Portsmouth, the Whites are still active in the transfer market, looking to bolster Daniel Farke’s squad after some key departures.

From last season, Leeds have lost the likes of Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and last season’s Championship Player of the Year, Crysencio Summerville.

Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle and Alex Cairns have signed on permanent transfers, whereas Joe Rothwell has arrived on a season-long loan. More could be on the way, though, with a new winger to replace Summerville appearing to be at the top of the wishlist.

Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe seems to be the top target out wide, with a verbal £7m offer being made, whereas The Athletic claims that another midfielder and full-back are wanted at Elland Road before August 30.

An attacking target before Rowe has been Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, with Leeds battling second-tier rivals Burnley and Sheffield United for his services. A loan move away from Selhurst Park appears to be on the cards, with a new update now emerging.

Rak-Sakyi receives offer from Leeds but agrees Sheffield United move

Football Insider shared the latest regarding Rak-Sakyi on Wednesday, claiming that the Palace gem has now reached a full agreement to join rivals Sheffield United for the upcoming campaign.

This will come as a blow to Leeds, with the report adding that the Whites held talks over a move and even appeared to offer Rak-Sakyi a deal, however, he has seemingly turned that down in favour of the Blades.

A loan move to the Championship for the 21-year-old appears to be the perfect next step after impressing in League One with Charlton Athletic in 2022/23, scoring 15 goals and registering eight assists in 43 games.

Former Charlton boss Dean Holden was clearly impressed with what he saw from Rak-Sakyi during his loan spell at The Valley, saying:

“There’s a great relationship there. Jes has done brilliant. He had a really good season last season in U21s football – he got a high number of goals and assists in that. He’s had the confidence to come out of his comfort zone and come into men’s football for the first time.

“To be involved in so many goals is a wonderful achievement. He fully deserves to be in the reckoning for the Young Player of the Year. But there is still some more for him to do this season, I’ve spoken to him about that. There are more goals and assists in him, along with general play.”

Rak-Sakyi could have been a shrewd option for Leeds to replace Summerville, but with the player on course to head to Bramall Lane, a deal to sign Rowe may become even more important for the Whites.