On the pitch, preseason couldn't really be going much better for Arsenal this summer.

They've played four official friendlies so far, and their last one against Bayer Leverkusen last night saw them put in an utterly dominant display against a team that won the Bundesliga undefeated last season.

There were a number of stand-out performers for the Gunners, from Kai Havertz to Leandro Trossard, but as he did in the games in the USA, 17-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly once again shone in the North Londoners defence.

In fact, the teenager was so impressive, that there have been murmurings about him getting a chance to play at left-back here and there next season, although the latest player touted for a move to the Emirates could now get in his way.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Turkish publication Nutuk, Arsenal have maintained their interest in Fenerbahçe left-back Ferdi Kadioglu.

In fact, the report has revealed that, alongside German giants Borussia Dortmund, the Gunners have already seen a €20m - £17m - offer rejected by the Süper Lig side, as they value the 24-year-old at €30m, which converts to £35m.

It appears that the North Londoners will have to seriously up their next offer if they want to get this deal over the line, and while it could impact Lewis-Skelly's game time, Kadioglu looks like a signing worth making.

Kadioglu's potential impact at Arsenal

Now, before we look at some of Kadioglu's impressive numbers, why would he be a barrier to game time for Lewis-Skelly?

Well, the simple answer is that he's primarily played as a left-back in recent seasons, and if Arteta and Co were planning to give the Hale Ender some limited minutes there next season, they might not be able to with the Turkish international joining the club's long list of left-backs.

Moreover, like the 17-year-old, alongside excelling on the left of a back four, the Fenerbahçe ace is something of a utility player who has been deployed all over the pitch in his career thus far, from rightwing to defensive midfield.

Kadıoğlu's positional versatility Position Starts Goals Assists Goal Involvements per Start Left-Back 67 4 8 0.17 Attacking Midfield 56 5 9 0.25 Right Wing 44 5 8 0.29 Right-Back 37 2 4 0.16 Left Wing 24 7 5 0.50 Right Midfield 19 1 0 0.05 Left Midfield 19 2 1 0.15 Central Midfield 15 3 3 0.40 Second Striker 1 0 0 0.00 Defensive Midfield 1 0 0 0.00 All Stats via Transfermarkt

This ability to plug gaps and his experience of top-flight football would likely see him picked over the exciting prospect every time a game is on the line, and in a season in which the objective is to win everything, that's going to be most games.

So, bringing the Arnhem-born gem would almost certainly impact Lewis-Skelly's development in the immediate future, but given the 20-capped international's ability, it might well be worth it.

For example, the "electric" full-back, as dubbed by data analyst Ben Mattinson, made 51 appearances last season, in which he scored three goals and provided five assists, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 6.37 games, which is seriously impressive for a player in his position.

Ultimately, signing Kadioglu has one clear drawback, but his positional versatility, quality, and experience are three big bonuses. If Arsenal want to finally get over the line next season, then adding the Turkish star to the squad this summer would certainly help.