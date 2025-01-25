West Ham United chiefs have held discussions with a forward and his club, putting a January bid on the table as they push for his signing before deadline day.

West Ham target new forward for Graham Potter

Graham Potter is very short in the attacking areas, especially up front, with both Michail Antonio and summer signing Niclas Füllkrug out through long-term injuries.

This has left West Ham's new manager with just Danny Ings as his natural striker option, and while star winger Jarrod Bowen is capable of playing there in a makeshift role, the England international is also unavailable through injury after fracturing his foot against Liverpool.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa (away) January 26 Chelsea (away) February 3 Brentford (home) February 15 Arsenal (away) February 22 Leicester City (home) February 27

“He’s doing everything he can to get on the pitch as soon as possible," said Potter on Bowen's injury mid-way through this month.

"We just need to make sure it’s in a safe way, and it’s a good way for him because we want to get him back, and we want him to stay back. Jarrod wants to be out there, he wants to play, and we’re trying to pull the reins on him rather than the other way around."

As Potter waits for Bowen to make a return, he's forced to be much more patient with the likes of Fullkrug and Antonio, meaning West Ham are in the market for attacking reinforcements who can come in and make an immediate impact.

West Ham are in talks with RB Leipzig over Andre Silva, as confirmed by ExWHUemployee, but he isn't their only target.

“We had continued our talks with Andre Silva over a loan move to the summer,” said Ex (via West Ham Way).

“The loan deal would potentially have an option at the end of it to make the deal permanent. Talks will continue today but at the moment other options are being considered as well. As I’ve been saying for a while now, I think this is the easiest deal to complete, and one we may chose to do as a temporary measure that could turn out to be a bargain.”

One of the other options being looked at, as per De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij on Friday, is Ajax sensation Brian Brobbey.

West Ham make offer to sign Ajax forward Brian Brobbey on loan

As per the Dutch reporter, West Ham are making a "serious attempt" to sign Brobbey, and have submitted an offer for the Netherlands international.

It is believed their proposal is a six-month loan with an obligation to buy him in the summer. Ajax would want around £30 million for Brobbey - made up of an initial £25 million fee plus £5 million in easily achievable bonuses - but West Ham have approached both the Eredivisie giants and Brobbey's representatives in a bid to make the transfer happen.

Verweij adds that Ajax already snubbed a £21 million offer from Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille earlier this window. It remains to be seen if West Ham prove more successful in prising away the 22-year-old who's scored three goals and registered seven assists in all competitions so far.