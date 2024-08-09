Celtic have tabled an offer for Brendan Rodgers' dream signing as they look to bolster their ranks in a bid to retain their Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic off to winning start

Despite the Scottish Premiership's new season only being one game old, Celtic already have an early advantage over Old Firm rivals Rangers. Brendan Rodgers' side thrashed Kilmarnock 4-0 in their season opener, with goals from Reo Hatate, Liam Scales, Nicolas Kuhn and Anthony Ralston ensuring that they romped to three points to take their place at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Rangers were held to a goalless draw by Hearts in their opener, handing the Bhoys an early advantage in what is certain to be a long and twisting title battle.

Despite this early lead, Rodgers is keen to continue transfer business right up until the transfer deadline, warning the club that they "cannot snooze" between now and the end of the summer window.

"We still have work to do. In transfers, there's always moving parts, it's never as easy as just seeing a player and bringing him in. But I would hope by the end of August we would have the team set up how we would've wanted it, because it's so important.

"You cannot snooze in this game of football. You always have to be developing and improving. We want to ensure that we have an improved squad this season in order to take on all the challenges that we have."

Now, he seems set to get his wish.

Celtic table new offer for "immense" striker

That comes as the BBC report that the Scottish giants have tabled a second bid for key transfer target Adam Idah as they look to force through a deal. The Bhoys have already seen one offer turned down for the striker, who scored nine times in 19 outings on loan at Parkhead in the second half of last season but still has four years to run on his £5,000 a week deal at Carrow Road.

Adam Idah's impressive Celtic spell Appearances 19 Goals 9 Assists 2 Minutes per goal/assist 73.5

Rodgers has been clear in his desire to land the 23-year-old since the end of last season.

“The board know how I feel on Adam, that was the reason for bringing him in,” the Celtic boss said. “He’s been a real catalyst for us, especially over the last few months.

“He’s been absolutely immense for us and he’s clearly someone I’d like to do something with. Hopefully we can do something. He has a long-term contract at Norwich but he is definitely one I would love to bring back here."

Now, he may be set to get his wish, with the BBC reporting that a "new and improved" second bid has gone in for the Republic of Ireland forward.

They add that "the Championship club have not accepted the fresh deal, but discussions between the clubs continue" as the Scottish Champions look to land their long-term summer target. It remains to be seen if Norwich will accept a sale, having already lost Gabriel Sara this summer and with Jonathan Rowe in talks with Leeds United over a potential move to Elland Road.