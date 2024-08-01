Leeds United narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League, losing 1-0 to Southampton at Wembley in the Championship play-off final. The aim now for Daniel Farke, and his men, is to pick themselves up and go again next season.

However, this will be without two of their key men from last season, with Archie Gray having already left for Tottenham Hotspur, while Crysensio Summerville appears to be on the brink of a move to West Ham United.

Recruitment has been made, with Joe Rodon joining on a permanent deal from Spurs and Jayden Bogle coming in from Sheffield United, but Leeds will need to bolster their squad and replace the output of Championship POTY Summerville if they are to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds transfer news

According to Turkish outlet Haber Ekspres, Leeds are said to have tabled an offer worth around €3m (£2.3m) for Fenerbahce winger, Ryan Kent. The report states talks will continue between the two clubs, as Leeds look to finalise a deal.

The report states that Kent isn't in new manager, José Mourinho's plans, and this should give Leeds hope of landing the 27-year-old Englishman.

Kent made 18 appearances for the Super Lig outfit last season in all competitions, scoring one goal, providing two assists and totalling 736 minutes of football. But Leeds will be hoping he can re-capture his Rangers form, scoring 33 goals and providing 56 assists in his 218 games for the Old Firm side.

Kent and Rutter partnership

One star attacker it looks like Leeds will be keeping this summer is forward Georginio Rutter. The 22-year-old made 51 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring eight goals, and providing 16 assists in his 4,210 minutes.

Of course, a signing like Kent would be to replace the output of Summerville, but also an attempt to bring the best out of other forwards, with Rutter being the star man in attack next season, depending on the future of Wilfried Gnonto.

Kent vs Rutter comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Kent Rutter Non-Penalty Goals 0.00 0.14 Shots Total 1.13 2.94 Assists 0.19 0.39 Shot-Creating Actions 3.01 4.41 Progressive Carries 4.32 2.89 Successful Take-Ons 2.07 3.06 Progressive Passes Received 9.58 6.50 Stats taken from FBref

Kent is coming off the back of a poor season, and his goal-scoring numbers (0.00), lower shot volume and lower creative numbers such as shot-creating actions show this. However, at such a cheap fee, Leeds would be taking the risk that Kent could recapture his form of old.

Once described as "unplayable" by Sky Sports' Andrew Dickson, at his best, the ex-Gers star can take a game by the scruff of the neck, taking on players, providing for others - such as Rutter - creating chances, and scoring goals.

You can see from his metrics, even in a poor season for Fenerbahce, Kent has shown his ability to carry the ball, averaging 4.32 progressive carries per 90, and 2.07 successful take-ons per 90, still having the confidence to beat his man and make things happen on the ball.

Could the one-time Liverpool man be Leeds' answer to replacing Summerville on the cheap, and improving their squad in their attempts to return to the Premier League? Only time will tell.