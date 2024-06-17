Liverpool have submitted a bid in the region of £42m for one of their summer transfer targets, according to reports over the weekend.

Liverpool transfer rumours

A new era at Liverpool begins this summer with Jurgen Klopp having been replaced in the Anfield dugout by Arne Slot. The Reds ended 2023/24 as League Cup winners, but their Premier League form at the back end of the campaign saw their title hopes fade away, with Manchester City and Arsenal the two most dominant sides in the division for a second successive season.

Slot is now expected to have a busy summer on his hands as he looks to strengthen the Reds and put his own stamp on a squad that has been moulded in Klopp's vision for the last nine years. It was recently claimed that five Premier League sides, including Liverpool, have made contact to ask about the availability of Japan international Takefusa Kubo.

Elsewhere, recent reports have suggested that Newcastle United’s Yankuba Minteh, who spent last season on loan at Slot's Feyenoord, is a target for Liverpool, with the Magpies potentially needing to sell to keep in line with the PSR guidelines. The Meresysiders have also received a big boost in their long-time pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopemeiners as they look to freshen up their midfield once more.

​​​​

Liverpool make £42m bid for defensive target

It was also reported earlier this month that Liverpool have an active interest in Lille defender Leny Yoro. And now, a fresh update on the Reds' pursuit of the centre-back has been provided.

Yoro is a product of the French outfit's academy and made 44 appearances this past season as they secured a 4th-place finish. After an impressive 2023/24 campaign from the 18-year-old, Lille boss Paulo Fonseca was recently full of praise for Yoro and the ability the defender has at such a young age.

"To me the players don't have age, they have quality," he told BBC Sport in April. "Because here we don't have the possibility to buy very expensive players, we find a way to make the young players grow.

"I believe Leny [Yoro] in the next year will be at one of the best clubs in Europe. He started here at 16 with us. He is very ambitious, but very disciplined. He grew a lot but he is a kid with a big maturity, with big quality. He's very focused, very concentrated, he wants to learn every day and I have no doubt in modern football he will be one of the best central defenders in the world."

Now, however, Lille look set to have a fight on their hands when it comes to keeping hold of the teenager. This comes with reports on the continent [via Caught Offside] claiming that Liverpool have seen a £42m bid rejected by Lille for the stopper, with the Ligue 1 side holding out for a figure closer to £50m.

In a further blow for the Reds, Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG are credited with an interest in the young prodigy, whose preferred destination is believed to be the Spanish capital.