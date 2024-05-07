Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to return for a player that they missed out on in January, and are ready to make another offer for him.

Forest fighting for Premier League survival

It has been largely a season to forget for Nottingham Forest and current boss Nuno Espírito Santo, but they look the most likely candidates to avoid relegation this season nonetheless. After news broke of their points deduction appeal being thrown out by the Premier League, they remain firmly in a battle for Premier League survival heading into the final weeks of the season.

Forest under Nuno Espírito Santo Games 24 Wins 7 Goals scored per game 1.63 Goals conceded per game 1.75 Points per game 1.13

But with two games to play, a single win would all but assure their safety thanks to a superior goal difference to Luton Town and Burnley, while four points would mathematically ensure it. A draw for Forest and defeats for Luton and Burnley would again ensure that Forest are playing top level flight next season.

They have the perfect opportunity to ensure that too, with their final game seeing them take on Burnley in a fixture that falls firmly into the "must not lose" category at present, rather than a must win for Nuno's side.

The summer promises to be tricky amid financial fair play concerns, and they may see bright sparks such as Murillo or Morgan Gibbs-White head for pastures new, but that will not stop them from spending. Now, they have been linked with a new move for a long-term target.

Another change between the posts

This comes in the shape of Las Palmas shot-stopper Alvaro Valles, who has once again been linked with a City Ground switch. The 26-year-old, who Forest saw a €20m bid knocked back for in January, has established himself as a key part of his side's success this season.

The Premier League side ultimately signed Matz Sels from Strasbourg after losing faith in both Matt Turner and summer addition Odysseas Vlachodimos, but reports in Spain claim that they remain keen on Valles, and may even have made a second bid already.

Indeed, it is added that a move this summer is likely for the Spanish shot-stopper, due to the fact that his £2,000 per week contract expires in 2025, and Forest are dubbed the "main interested party".

In fact, they claim that the City Ground outfit have "already contacted" with an offer of around 20m euros, though it is unclear whether this is a fresh offer or the same one as was tabled in January. Of course, any deal of that size seems likely to depend on the division Forest find themselves in next season, making it unlikely that they would be willing to make any concrete bids for players without that certainty first.

However, if they confirm Premier League survival, could they be about to try and sign a fourth goalkeeper in as many transfer windows?