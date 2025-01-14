It's been another campaign of highs and lows for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Ange Postecoglou's side are currently sitting in 12th in the Premier League and closer to relegation than the Champions League, but have made it through to the fourth round of the FA Cup and hold a 1-0 lead in the League Cup semi-final.

However, to give themselves the best chance of going out and finally ending their trophy drought this year, the club must bring in some real talent this month, the sort of players who can change a game from the first minute or off the bench.

Sadly, their efforts to sign one player hasn't been successful..

Tottenham targeted talented forward

According to a recent report from French outlet L'Équipe, Tottenham had maintained their genuine interest in Paris Saint-Gerrmain ace and Juventus target Randal Kolo Muani.

In fact, the report revealed that the North Londoners had already made an offer to take the Frenchman on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy.

However, this offer has been rejected and, according to Fabrizio Romano, he is now set to join Juventus with the Italian journalist giving the deal his famous 'here we go'.

Given Kolo Muani has been described as "one of the best forwards in Europe" by former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, it will be a bitter blow for Daniel Levy and Co.

He could well have been the next Lucas Moura too...

Why Kolo Muani could have been the next Moura

Okay, before we look at some of the other reasons Spurs should be looking to sign Kolo Muani as soon as possible, let's examine why he could have been the next Moura for the club.

The first reason is incredibly straightforward, and it is simply the fact that if he moved to Spurs this month, he'd have followed in the Brazilian's footsteps from PSG to N17 in a January deal - just seven years later.

The second reason is that, like Sao Paulo-born dynamo, the former Eintracht Frankfurt star can play across multiple positions in the attack, from either wing to straight down the middle.

However, while the similarities to a player who gave Spurs fans one of the best nights of their lives is great, it's not the only reason Daniel Levy and Co were looking to sign him.

Instead, they should have been looking to bringing him to North London because when he's given a chance to regularly start games, he's sensational.

Kolo Muani recent seasons 22/23 Appearances 46 Minutes 3634' Goals 23 Assists 17 23/24 Appearances 44 Minutes 2235' Goals 12 Assists 6 24/25 Appearances 14 Minutes 453' Goals 2 Assists 1 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, the "very complete" forward, as dubbed by Kylian Mbappe, racked up a pretty impressive haul of 12 goals and six assists in 44 appearances last season, which is an average of a goal involvement every 2.44 games.

However, in the campaign prior to that, when he was unquestionably the main man for Frankfurt, he was simply unstoppable, scoring 23 goals and providing 17 assists in just 46 appearances, which comes to an average of a goal involvement every 1.15 games.

Finally, on top of his impressive record at the club level, the goalscoring "superstar," as dubbed by German legend Lothar Matthaus, has won 27 senior caps for France, in which he's scored eight goals and provided four assists, proving he can do it at the highest level.

Ultimately, Spurs need attacking reinforcements this month, and missing out on Kolo Muani certainly won't help their cause.